Van Rooyen hails ‘growth in the team’ after Lions’ third straight win against Bulls - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kelly Mpeka of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship 2025/2026 match between the Vodacom Bulls and Emirates Lions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on November 29 2025.

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen said his team’s surprise 43-33 victory over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld was an advertisement for the hard work they put in during the United Rugby Championship (URC) break and the growth of the team, especially the pack.

Though the Bulls dominated territory and possession for most of Saturday’s game. The Lions were far more clinical in finishing their opportunities; they gave the home side a torrid time at the breakdown, defended better and also were more effective with their tactical kicking, using long kicks and shorter grubbers.

The Johannesburg team were ultimately convincing winners, with the Bulls scoring two late tries to make the scoreboard look more palatable.

It was the Lions’ third successive win in the URC, after beating Scarlets and Ulster at Ellis Park in October, lifting them to seventh in the table. The Bulls dropped to eighth.

The Lions taking us to offload city 🤲



Some sublime hands across the park and Nico Steyn grabs his second of the day 🦁



One of the best team tries you'll see all season!



📺 Stream #VURC live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/G2NusEp6v2 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 29, 2025

“I’m proud of the effort. We’ve worked hard, and I’m happy that was rewarded today [Saturday],” Van Rooyen said.

“Finishing in the top eight is our goal, but there has definitely been growth in the team. We were much more consistent and competitive today at the set piece.

“I believe we have a few future Springboks in this team. It’s been a challenging time with injuries, but that’s why I’m so proud because you see guys step in and step up, and the team are playing for each other.

“Against Scarlets it was a scrappy streetfight of a win, but against Ulster we started to get our identity going a bit more.

Perfect execution from the Lions 🦁



Chris Smith with some magic to break the line and Nico Steyn finishes off a brilliant team move 👏



📺 Stream #VURC live: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/2Fj6A5bXj7 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 29, 2025

“And the Bulls will tear you apart if you are not physically up for the game or your set piece does not function. If you just kick long, they will also punish you, so we had to make a plan to put them under pressure.”

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann pointed to a defence that was too often adrift in no-man’s land, the several chances they let slip and the amount of loose ball they fed the Lions as the main reasons for their defeat.

“There were moments when we played well, but there were too many easy turnovers. We were our own worst enemies, trying to shift the ball to someone else in a worse position, forcing passes. Our decision-making with the ball was poor, and we did not use our opportunities,” he said.

“We were over-hasty at times — just keep the ball for a couple more phases and we would have scored. Then we were under scoreboard pressure, and the Lions stopped our momentum; they were in control.

“Losing the ball in contact, not finishing off our chances and a defence that missed easy tackles are the main things we need to fix. Every mistake was punished by the Lions, and there are no excuses.”