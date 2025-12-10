Bafana to face Ghana next week before they depart for Afcon in Morocco

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana will take on Ghana in an international friendly in Gauteng next week before they depart for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana will step up their preparations for the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) taking place in Morocco later in the month with a friendly match against Ghana next week.

Coach Hugo Broos and his charges will host the West Africans, who failed to qualify for the tournament for the first time since 2004, at a venue to be decided on Tuesday. Whichever venue is chosen, a good crowd is expected because South Africans are fully behind Bafana, who this year qualified for the next year’s Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

The national team will depart for Morocco the next day ahead of their participation in the Afcon to run from December 21 to January 18, where teams will be looking to dethrone champions Ivory Coast.

Bafana, bronze medallists at the Nations Cup in Ivory Coast last year, are in Group B at the tournament and open their campaign against Angola in Marrakesh on December 21.

They meet Egypt in Agadir on December 26 and Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on December 29.

