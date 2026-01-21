Gino Cupido hoping for another cracker year

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sevens star Gino Cupido, 20, is thrilled to be riding the wave of success so early in his short career.

The rangy outside centre finished 2025 with two special gold medals, having won world championships with the Junior Springboks and the Blitzboks. And to add to his tally of special moments from last year, the Sir Lowry’s Pass Village resident made his Carling Currie Cup debut for DHL Western Province.

That momentum came crashing down towards the end of last season, though, as a number of niggles and injuries ruled him out of selection for the opening two tournaments of the new HSBC SVNS season in Dubai and Cape Town.

Much to his relief — and that of Blitzbok head coach Philip Snyman — Cupido’s rehabilitation went smoothly and he is available for selection for the next two tournaments in the World Series in Singapore next weekend and Perth a week later.

Sweat by the bucketload at their Stellenbosch training base and some silky skills in training sessions against Kenya last week confirmed his fitness. Now Cupido waits in anticipation on the squad selection for the two back-to-back tournaments.

Cupido made his debut for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong last year and scored with his first touch of the ball. He scored three more tries during the weekend. When he returned from the Far East to join the Junior Springboks for their Junior World Championship campaign in Italy, there was comfort in knowing that no moment seemed too big for the Western Cape youngster.

Cupido is keen to return to the Blitzbok fray and hopes he did enough to make the squad, which will be announced later this week.

“I really love playing for the Springbok Sevens,” said Cupido after another gruelling training session. “It is a wonderful team to be part of. The team spirit is great and as they have shown in Cape Town recently, they are capable of winning under huge pressure. I would love nothing more to go out and play with them.”

That he is fit and feeling strong is a huge relief, especially as he wants to contribute to another successful season for the Blitzboks.

“Yes, the injuries were a bit of a letdown as I wanted to get back into the team after winning the world title with the Junior Boks as well. Now I am ready and it will be rewarding for me if I get selected.”

Apart from Cupido, Snyman can also call on Siviwe Soyizwapi — but none of Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids, Dewald Human and Quewin Nortje will be fit in time for Monday’s departure to Singapore, where the Blitzboks will face Great Britain, Spain and Fiji in their pool.

SA Rugby