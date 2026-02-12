Naas Botha backs Boks’ Feinberg-Mngomezulu to revolutionise flyhalf play

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of the Springboks catches the ball during their Rugby Championship win against the Wallabies at Optus Stadium in Perth in August 2025.

From one legendary Springbok flyhalf to another in the making, Naas Botha has sung the praises of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as the 23-year-old continues to impress for the Stormers and the country.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu has taken on more responsibility with his Cape franchise this season, wearing the captain’s armband for the first time in January. That adds to his immense ability as a playmaker at No 10, which has seen him already rated as one of the best players in world rugby.

As a proven match-winner, barring injury, a long career in the Springbok jersey is predicted. Botha believes he can take flyhalf play to a new level.

Though Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has not confirmed it yet, Feinberg-Mngomezulu is already the first-choice flyhalf for the world champions. That’s notable considering he is competing at flyhalf for the Boks with the experienced Handré Pollard, Jordan Hendrikse, Chris Smith and Manie Libbok.

For Botha, though, comparisons between players are not advisable. “You know, somebody the other day was trying to compare one with the other ... and [decide] who’s the better one,” Botha told SportsBoom.co.za.

“The question I’m trying to raise is: why must there always be ‘who’s the better one?’ It depends on the coach, what he wants for a particular game — if he wants that style and he believes that guy suits what he wants out of that game. And if that’s Sacha, then that’s it.”

I feel sorry for the other guys. If they have to sit on the bench a little bit, then you sit on the bench until he starts making mistakes. But at the moment, my attitude towards that whole thing is let’s appreciate what we see — Naas Botha, former Springbok flyhalf

Feinberg-Mngomezulu is coming off a stellar international season for South Africa. In the Rugby Championship he notched his first try against Argentina, then went on to score two more tries before in the 67-30 win at Kings Park, breaking Percy Montgomery’s long-standing record for most points scored by a South African in a Test match — 37 — as he added eight conversions and two penalties.

He would go on to score tries against Japan, France, Ireland and Wales on the November tour, breaking the record for most tries by a Springbok flyhalf, which had stood at eight.

Last month Feinberg-Mngomezulu was also nominated for SA Rugby’s Men’s and Young Player of the Year Awards.

Such is the quality of Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s play that he is already being compared to legendary New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter. His rise to the top has been rapid. Prior to the Rugby Championship the young flyhalf was regarded as a definite talent, still rough around the edges and with the jury still out on whether he might become a future great of the game. That prospect now seems real.

Botha is under no illusions about just how far Feinberg-Mngomezulu will go in rugby, believing he will revolutionise flyhalf play.

“I think at the moment Sacha is proving a point and I think seriously he’s going to take flyhalf play to a different level.

“What I like about the situation at the moment is that normally we see guys playing two, three [or] four great games. Then suddenly you must take a break. A sportsman plays with confidence. He [Feinberg-Mngomezulu] has got the confidence. So keep playing him.

“I feel sorry for the other guys. If they have to sit on the bench a little bit, then you sit on the bench until he starts making mistakes. But at the moment my attitude towards that whole thing is let’s appreciate what we see.”

SportsBoom