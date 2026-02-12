Progress have firepower needed to defend Super 14 title, says Oliver

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Progress wing Dyllan Steenkamp on attack against Old Selbornians in the 2025 semifinals of the EC Super 14 tournament at the Central Field in Kariega.

Progress have the firepower needed to successfully defend their EC Super 14 club rugby title, and they are determined to start the season with a bang against Trying Stars in Kariega on Saturday, coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver says.

A capacity crowd is expected to pack the Central Field when Progress take the first step towards what they hope will be a Super 14 double after they beatBorder team Fort Beaufort United 40-29 in a thrilling 2025 final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Progress will be up against a youthful Trying Stars side who are determined to start the season with a win over the tournament favourites.

“Everything has been going as planned in our preparations, and we have have a lot of young players we want to expose in the Super 14 tournament,” Oliver said.

“We have also have appointed a director of rugby, Edwill Killian, who will be part of the team in 2026.

“I feel Progress have the firepower needed to defend our title in 2026, and fans can expect a brand of rugby where we want to have structure and build our game.

“We will also allow our young players to enjoy themselves, so we are all excited about the new season. Everyone must pull through, and we will take it one game at a time.”

Trying Stars head coach Alan Cannon said his team were looking forward to testing themselves against the champions.

The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000. The runners-up will cash in to the tune of R40,000, and there are lucrative incentives for ending up third (R20,000) and fourth (R20,000)

“Our preparations have gone very well,” he said. “We had an exciting pre-season training period, and we believe we have what it takes for the new season.

“Last season Trying Stars narrowly lost to Fort Beaufort in the play-offs and this year we want to generate the same energy to reach our goals. We could not have asked for a tougher and better opening encounter for the Super 14 season against the champions.

“Trying Stars know Progress will rely on their big pack of forwards, and they like to play a forwards game. But I think we will be up for the task, and we have a lot of youngsters and new additions to the squad.

“This is the test we have been looking forward to. The guys are fresh and excited, and we are known for our style of running rugby, and that is our culture, and I don’t think we will change that.

“Trying Stars want to showcase our talent, and also youngsters from Alexandria that are coming through.

Champions Progress, Park, Trying Stars, Hankey Villagers, Joubertina United, Star of Hope, Brumbies and Jeffreys Bay will fight it out for supremacy in the EP group.

In the Border section, Young Leopards, EL Police, Swallows, FB United, Buffs, Komga United, Old Boys and WSU Eagles will battle it out in the Border group.

EP and Border club rugby teams were given a big shot in the arm on Tuesday when organisers announced the overall prize money up for grabs in the 2026 EC Super 14 tournament had been increased to a whopping R468,000 (excluding transport).

Teams ending between fifth and 16th position will benefit after it was decided each team would receive a R10,000 cash bonus for qualifying for the event which kicks off on Saturday.

Progress are favoured to emerge as EP’s top team after Gardens, Harlequins and Kruisfontein United opted to withdraw from the tournament.

Saturday’s fixtures

EP Group A:

Progress v Trying Stars



Hankey Villagers v Park

EP Group B:

Joubertina United v Brumbies



Jeffreys Bay v Star of Hope

Border Group A:

Young Leopards v Old Boys



Swallows v Buffs

Border Group B:

EL Police v WSU Eagles



Fort Beaufort United v Komga United

The Herald