Beware the wounded opponent warns rocking Madibaz No 8

Madibaz No 8 Sean van Zijl (left) was named the Player that Rocks in the team’s 60-32 win over UKZN in their FNB Varsity Shield encounter in Gqeberha on Friday.

If last Friday’s standout performance is anything to go by, Madibaz eighth man Sean van Zijl is fast becoming a key figure in their 2026 FNB Varsity Shield campaign.

The powerful 20-year-old was instrumental in the team’s second-round victory over UKZN at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha. Apart from his superb ball-carrying endeavours, a brace of tries in the 60-32 affair deservedly earned him the Player That Rocks award.

It was a special moment that blindsided the loose forward.

“I was completely shocked when they announced it,” admitted the second-year quantity-surveying student. “It’s an amazing feeling walking towards that pink cap in front of the crowd. I’m just so grateful.”

The accolade marked a personal milestone for Van Zijl, who made his debut for the Madibaz last season. It was his first taste of that spotlight, yet he is not driven by individual recognition.

They work day and night to put as much effort into this programme as possible. If you put in the time yourself, it becomes much easier to improve. I’ve developed a lot in the last 12 months — Sean van Zijl

After missing the season opener against CPUT due to injury, he returned with renewed focus and an unwavering belief in the squad’s direction.

“The message from the coaches was simple – focus on the next priority. It’s still early in the season, and a lot can happen.

“We were in a similar situation last year and bounced back to finish second,” Van Zijl, who prefers anchoring the back of the scrum but is comfortable shifting positions depending on the opposition, said.

“This year our goal is to end top of the log.”

His eye-catching performance is perhaps not as unexpected as it seems at first glance, as he has been deliberate in targeting the mental, physical and skills areas of his game for refinement.

He speaks highly of the coaching staff led by David Manuel, crediting their “relentless work ethic” for the team’s successes.

“They work day and night to put as much effort into this programme as possible,” he said. “If you put in the time yourself, it becomes much easier to improve. I’ve developed a lot in the last 12 months.”

We’ve matured enough to know you can’t set your self-worth on a win or a loss — Van Zijl

Van Zijl believes last week’s emphatic victory was built on trust and execution.

“We played without fear and stuck to our plan and culture. When everyone gives a little bit of themselves every day, we can achieve extraordinary things.”

While acknowledging that victories boost confidence, he is careful not to tie their identity to results alone.

“We’ve matured enough to know you can’t set your self-worth on a win or a loss.”

As the competition gathers momentum, he expects sterner tests, particularly in televised away-fixtures against desperate opponents eager to revive their season.

On Friday, at the Davidson Stadium in Dikeni (5pm), they will be up against Eastern Cape rivals UFH, who are hurting after two straight defeats. Van Zijl knows that a wounded opponent is a dangerous one, especially in front of a passionate home crowd. - Full Stop Communications

