Winning aerial war is crucial for Stormers at Ellis Park, says Ungerer

Stormers scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer says his team are expecting a tough match when they face the Lions in a United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday

Seizing control of the sky in a frenzied aerial battle is crucial for the Stormers when they face the Lions in a United Rugby Championship clash in Johannesburg on Saturday, says scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer.

While the Stormers are licking their wounds after successive defeats against the Sharks, the Lions will have their tails up after an impressive win over the Durban side at Ellis Park last week.

Ungerer will have a key role to play at the base of the scrum because first-choice scrumhalf Cobus Reinach is only expected back for an Investec Champions Cup last-16 clash against Toulon on April 4 after undergoing groin surgery.

“It’s never easy going to Johannesburg,” Ungerer said. “The Lions play for 80-minutes, and you can’t relax at any stage. We’ll need a full match performance.

“They have matured as a side, and they’re playing good rugby.”

“It’s about controlling the big moments. Earlier in the season we were calm in those moments. In the past two games we’ve maybe let teams in too easily, especially after scoring points.”

At altitude, momentum is everything. That’s where the game will be won or lost — Stefan Ungerer

“You have to treat the kick-off like a set-piece. We need to control the aerial battle, set our base well and execute good kicks to return pressure.

“At altitude, momentum is everything. That’s where the game will be won or lost.”

Ungerer said a break after the two losses had come at a good time for the Stormers.

“It was good to give the body a rest after those two derbies against the Sharks,” he said.

“The boys came back keen, refreshed and excited to fix a few wrongs. It was a tough week in training so far, especially in the heat, but we knew we had to put in the work.

“If you asked us at the start of the season whether we’d take a position where we’d lost only two of our first 10 games, we would have taken it.

“There’s no feeling of pressure. It’s more excitement about getting another opportunity to test ourselves and fix what hasn’t been good enough.”

Stormers attack coach Dawie Snyman said it was vital the Stormers picked up wins in a two-match tour of the Highveld against the Lions and Bulls.

“These games are massive,” he said. “The SA Shield is still up for grabs, but more importantly, we want to be at the top end of the log when the tournament gets to the business end.

“The one we dropped at home against the Sharks hurt, so these away games are important for us.”

Snyman said his team were expecting a tough challenge at Ellis Park.

“The Lions have a good running game but also a strong kicking game. They put a lot of kicks in behind the Sharks last week and turned them.

“They have players in good form, and Ruan Venter is playing good rugby. If you allow him and their other ball carriers to give them momentum and space, they punish you.

“We have to be sharp and not allow that.”

Snyman said the return of loose forwards Hacjivah Dayimani and Deon Fourie had given his team a massive shot in the arm.

“It’s like Hacjivah never left,” Snyman said. “He’s a special player with amazing speed and a great skill set. He links well with the backs and can add real variation. When the game gets fast and loose, he’s a guy who can open it up.

“You’ve got guys who are really putting in the hard work, and then later in the game when it opens up, we can maybe use that space and those opportunities.”

Saturday’s URC fixtures

2.30pm : Lions v Stormers

: Lions v Stormers 5pm: Bulls v Sharks

