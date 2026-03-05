Bulldogs bank on Mabece to change ‘whipping boys’ tag in Griffons opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Bulldogs left on Thursday evening for Welkom for their SA Cup season opener, determined to turn the tide of their losing streak against Griffons since the competition started two years ago.

The teams clash at Down Touch Investment Stadium on Saturday, with the Bulldogs armed with a relatively inexperienced squad dominated by players from Border clubs. Kickoff is at 3pm.

However, they will rely on former Lions prop Sivu Mabece’s experience to help them navigate the tricky opposition who have beaten them in all their previous clashes.

Since the competition started in 2024, Griffons have got the better of the Bulldogs, beating them 52-8 at the same venue in 2024 before repeating the feat 55-32 at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukushe Stadium in 2025.

In both editions, the Bulldogs finished at the bottom of the log without a single win, a shortcoming they are determined to change this season.

Coach Dumisani Mhani sounded optimistic that the team will finally change their fortunes, not least because of the enthusiasm and fighting spirit that is the hallmark of his youthful side.

“We have assembled a squad of youth and blended it with experienced players here and there, so we are hopeful of atoning ourselves against the stronger sides, including the Griffons,” he said.

While opting not to single out a player, Mhani confirmed that acquiring the services of Mabece would help the squad deal with match dynamics owing to the experience he has amassed in rugby circles.

The 23-year-old was a key member of the Junior Springboks in 2021/2022, when he was still with the Blue Bulls before joining the Golden Lions.

“He brings a positive aspect to the team, and we are hoping it will help galvanise the players to give their all.”

Mhani was grateful to be afforded pre-season preparations which had been hard to come by for his predecessors due to a number of administrative challenges.

The Bulldogs were able to engage in friendly matches against their provincial neighbours EP Elephants and the Sharks that helped the technical team gauge the team’s readiness.

While he did not achieve positive results in both clashes, Mhani said the matches were not results-orientated but rather focused on testing formations and detecting the strengths and weaknesses of his team.

“We were happy with how the boys fared and we could see positives in their commitments, which should put them in good stead in the competition.”

With the Bulldogs having been on the wrong end of big drubbings in some matches, even by century margins, Mhani insisted it was time for the team to rewrite their fortunes.

“We cannot be comfortable when we are considered as whipping boys of this competition, and the boys are aware that they need to change this tag. One thing I can tell you is that they will fight to the bitter end.”

The Bulldogs will arrive in Welkom on Friday morning fired up to give the players time to loosen up and acclimatise ahead of the match the following day.

Bulldogs squad: Sibusiso Lali (capt), Sokhana Mpemba, Sivu Mabece, Caleb Radcliffe, Likho Ndiyalwa, Makata Luvumo, Hlomla Payi, Sokuphumelela Xakalashe, Hlumelo Pantyo, Mbasa Nkonki, Lonwabo Rawana, Hlumelo Zitha, Siphamandla Soti, Lwazi Monakali, Avuyile Mabece, Bunono Jamani, Siyabulela Marele, Mbasa Babele, Kamva Tetani, Esethu Zenani, Oyisa Balekile, Khnayisa Joni, Lutho Mene.

