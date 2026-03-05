Pumped-up Elephants ready to come out charging, says coach Allister Coetzee

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dashing EP wing Rodney Damons scored two tries when the Elephants beat the Border Bulldogs 47-19 in a warm-up in Makhanda.

A pumped-up EP Elephants side will empty the tank and play with maximum intensity when they begin their quest for Currie Cup Premier Division promotion against the Falcons on Friday, coach Allister Coetzee says.

With newly installed co-captains Mzwanele Zito and Damon Royle driving the team forward, EP plan to hit the ground running against a formidable Falcons side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 5pm).

The Elephants will be facing all SA’s non-franchise teams — including the Cheetahs, Pumas, Griquas and a revamped, ambitious Boland Cavaliers outfit — in the SA Cup.

If EP get off to a winning start in their opening match, it could be the trigger needed to bring missing fans flocking back to the stadium.

With the big carrot of Currie Cup promotion on offer, all EP’s matches will be high-stakes affairs as they bid for the top-four finish needed for Premier Division promotion.

“EP are ready to play for our fans and empty the tank on the pitch,” Coetzee said. “We want to make our communities proud of their team in 2026. EP would like to see the supporters come out and cheer for the red and black hoops.”

EP, who finished seventh in the 2025 edition of the tournament, must finish among the top four clubs in the 10-team SA Cup to earn promotion.

In 2025 the Falcons narrowly missed out on elevation to the Premier Division when they ended fifth on the SA Cup log, only two points behind the Boland Cavaliers.

“The biggest challenge for our team would probably be a mental one,” Coetzee said. “We have to control what we can, stick to and back our systems, and forget about the expectations out there.

“⁠There are always high expectations when you play for EP because the supporters want to see a winning team. EP have had great preparation to date, and there is great clarity within our plan and game model.”

The Elephants have really worked hard at our team culture and our leaders are backed and well respected amongst the group. We pride ourselves on an attractive brand of running rugby, but winning rugby is ultimately the priority — Allister Coetzee, EP Elephants coach

Coetzee said EP were expecting a tough match against a formidable Falcons side.

“We know what is coming, and the Falcons are a tough opponent who beat us twice last year,” he said. “EP want to get off to a good start at home this Friday.

“The Elephants have really worked hard at our team culture and our leaders are backed and well respected amongst the group. We pride ourselves on an attractive brand of running rugby, but winning rugby is ultimately the priority.

“I am also confident in our set piece because scrum coach Matt Proudfoot has added incredible detail to it.”

EP assistant coach David Maidza said the Elephants had been working hard on conditioning and sharpening all technical and tactical aspects of our game

“The Falcons are traditionally physical up front, so we expect them to lean on their pack,” he said. “At the same time, they do have an elusive backline that can cut you open if you allow them time and space with a ball in hand.

“Our backs have flair and finishing ability, and we will look to unleash that when the opportunity arises with good skills execution.”

EP displayed their firepower when they trampled the Border Bulldogs 47-19 in a pre-season warm-up in Makhanda.

A rampant EP side outscored their neighbours by nine tries to three, with Christian Potgieter (2), Rodney Damons (2), Troy Delport, Armand Grobler, Leon van der Merwe, Deon Plaatjies and Jayden Bantom dotting down for the Elephants.

SA Cup fixtures

Friday:

EP Elephants v Falcons

Cheetahs v Boland Cavaliers

SWD Eagles v Pumas

Saturday:

Griffons v Border Bulldogs

