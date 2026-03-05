Queens braced for ferocious battle against Dames, says coach Deon Jordaan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Queens flyhalf Julene Haas on attack against the Sharks in a Pick n Pay Super League match at Otto du Plessis High School last week

EP’s Queens are braced for a ferocious physical battle among the forwards when they collide with the Boland Dames in a Pick n Pay Super League clash in Gqeberha on Saturday, says coach Deon Jordaan.

After delivering a clinical second-half display to earn a vital 29-19 win over the Sharks Women last week, the Queens are determined to make home ground advantage count at the Otto du Plessis High School (kickoff 1pm).

The Queens and Boland both have 10 points, but EP are in third position thanks to a superior points difference over their rivals after three rounds.

“We are looking to cement our position at No 3 on the log against the Boland Dames,” Jordaan said.

“EP have had a look at Boland and it seems they are very physical up front — and they also have exciting backs. It looks like they rely on their three primary ball carriers to dominate the collision area.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan (The Herald)

“The Queens need to set the tone and be physical against Boland in the contact battle.

“We should also commit ourselves to be very loud and clear on defence because we saw in our game against the Sharks that defence wins games. By putting pressure on the decision-making skill set of the Sharks’ attackers, we got a lot of turnover balls.

“The team are looking to do well again at Otto du Plessis.”

After trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Queens ran in four second-half tries to clinch a memorable win over the Sharks. EP’s try scorers were Hlomla Puzi (2), Joe-Anne Boesak, Sinoxolo Soga, and Olwethu Kasiba.

One of the things we spoke about was discipline in terms of our breakdown and our tackle height. The heart the ladies took to the field really helped — Deon Jordaan EP’s Queens, coach

With only a single round of matches leading into the final, the margin for error is small, and the Queens cannot afford to drop any points on home soil.

“This was a good outing for us against the Sharks, and the ladies really played well after some honest and hard conversations after the Free State loss,” Jordaan said.

“One of the things we spoke about was discipline in terms of our breakdown and our tackle height. The heart the ladies took to the field really helped.”

Last week the Bulls Daisies and Western Province retained their unbeaten status, and the Golden Lions won their first game of the season.

The Daisies outplayed Boland with ease in a match that lasted 48 minutes before a lightning warning halted play at Loftus Versfeld with the home side 47-8 ahead.

Western Province scored a bonus point win in East London, outplaying Border Ladies 24-7 at Police Park, while the Golden Lions Women scored eight tries in their 48-32 win over Free State Women.

Saturday’s fixtures

Golden Lions v Border Ladies

Western Province v Bulls Daisies

EP Queens v Boland Dames

Free State v Sharks

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald