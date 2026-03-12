Brown and company ready to chase sevens gold in US

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ronald Brown of South Africa scores during the Vancouver Sevens semifinal against Australia at BC Place Stadium on Sunday.

Still buoyant from a dominating tournament victory in Canada last weekend, the Springbok Sevens arrived on the East Coast of the US this week determined to repeat their heroics this coming weekend at the HSBC SVNS New York.

The US event will be the final in a series of six, and with SA and Fiji tied at the top of the log, the world series title is in reach for the Blitzboks.

According to Ronald Brown, the leading points scorer in Vancouver last weekend with 31 points, they will return to ground zero this week as they fine-tune their final charge to the series trophy.

“We have a lot to play for, so getting back to zero is important,” the playmaker said after a gym session following their arrival.

“We will have a target on our backs, and we need to make sure we start afresh. We are still chasing that perfect game, and we cannot rest on our laurels.”

Brown attributed the tournament win to a team effort and the depth of experience amongst the playmakers in the squad.

“We have big forwards, so keeping them on the front foot is important, and that is part of the backs’ role to keep them in the game. That is where we come into play.

“I am also lucky that the guys in my position really push hard to make everyone better. Among ourselves, we are really competitive, and that helps to bring out the best in everyone.

Brown is not shy to make a dart for the line himself, as his three tries in Vancouver showed.

“I am a playmaker first and that job is to create opportunities for others — but if the gaps open up at the same time, I am going to play what is in front of me,” he said.

“I do tend to rush things and go from zero to a hundred, so credit to our flyhalves, Dewald and Tristan, for calming me down and making sure we stay with our game plan.”

Brown, who returned to the side after a shoulder injury in Cape Town in December ruled him out of the Singapore and Perth events, was happy to have bounced back in Vancouver, where he won his very first title on debut in 2021.

“The medical team have really worked wonders back at home, especially Nadia Clenzos, the physiotherapist, and our team doctor Janesh Ganda, who worked tirelessly to get me back on the field again, and thanks to them, I was ready to play when called upon.

“To make my return with a win was even more special, as I missed out on the final day in Cape Town due to my injury then, and I could not really enjoy that victory as much.” — SA Rugby Communications

