Home ground advantage will give Brumbies boost, says Kongwana

Alvino Williams on his way to scoring a try for Brumbies during their EC Super 14 clash against Star of Hope

Playing at home in front of a capacity crowd at the Rhodes Great Field in Makhanda will give the Brumbies a big confidence boost when they face Swallows in an EC Super 14 club rugby quarterfinal on Saturday, says coach Unathi Kongwana.

Capacity crowds are expected at venues throughout the Eastern Cape when teams fight for the right walk away the R60,000 prize on offer for the champions.

In the other quarterfinals, defending champions Progress host Fort Beaufort United at the Central Field in Kariega, EL Police face Star of Hope (Police Park) and Young Leopards take on Trying Stars (Ducats Field).

The game between Progress and Fort Beaufort is a repeat of the 2025 final when the Kariega side emerged triumphant at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana (Supplied)

“Playing at home will give us an advantage, and having a loyal crowd behind us in Makhanda will give Brumbies extra confidence,” Kongwana said. “But we know that the game is won between the white lines.

“It is all about the alignment of players and people fulfilling their roles within the system. It helps a lot when people know what their roles at the club are.

“Brumbies want to go all the way, but we are not looking that far ahead. We will be taking it game by game and week by week, and that is our approach to the Super 14.

“This is a massive tournament and playing against the biggest clubs in the region is a nice challenge for us. The first hurdle we are facing in the knockouts will be Swallows at home and we are fully focused on that game.

“It has been an exciting tournament for the fans because they always want to see what is happening and what the next event for the club is.

“It is nice to face a big team like Swallows in the Super 14 playoffs. Running rugby is in our DNA and that is what Brumbies are all about. That is how we plan to play the whole time and we cannot run away from that style because it is in us.

“We really appreciate the support from our fans and we thank them for getting behind us.”

Brumbies president Deon Hilpert said the prizemoney on offer would be a boost for his club.

“The financial boost is always welcome,” he said. “The EPRU Grand Challenge league is very taxing financially when you are based in the rural areas.

“An away game involves considerable travelling, unlike in the metro where you have most of the Grand Challenge teams situated. So for them it is not that financially taxing.

“The most important thing about the Super 14 is that our players learn more about themselves as a team. It is the first time that most of them have been in this position, so it will teach them lessons as we go along.”

Trying Stars coach Alan Cannon says his team will face a test of their mental and physical strength when they travel to KuGompo City to face Young Leopards.

“Trying Stars will stick to our recipe of playing running rugby,” Cannon said. “We don’t have big players but the guys are doing quite well at the moment. Our teamwork is great and we play for one another.”

Saturday’s quarterfinal programme (all 3pm kickoffs):

EL Police vs Star of Hope;

Young Leopards vs Trying Stars;

Progress vs Fort Beaufort United; and

Brumbies vs Swallows.

