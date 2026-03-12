Leopards, Police progression holds key in Border region hosting Super 14 semis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If the Border region wants to host both Eastern Cape Super 14 semifinals next week, Young Leopards and East London Police will need to get the business done this weekend.

The Bobbies and AmaHobohobo, unbeaten in the campaign and Border’s top teams on the log, are in pole position to get home semis if they succeed in their quarterfinal games at the weekend.

Police host Star of Hope at Police Park, while Leopards welcome Trying Stars to Ducats Field.

Police have been a cut above the rest of the teams in the tournament, having been the only team to have won all their round-robin matches. Now they face a Stars team that has been blowing hot and cold in the campaign.

The men from KwaNobuhle were beaten in their last game against the Grahamstown Brumbies, and the fixture could be a mountain to climb as Police Park has been an intimidating fortress for the home side over the past three years.

Leopards have a chance to achieve a first semifinal showdown at Ducats if they beat a resilient Stars, who, other than a loss to Progress in the first round of the competition, have managed a decent campaign.

We really appreciate the support from our fans, and we thank them for getting behind us — Unathi Kongwana, Brumbies coach

Leopards have three wins from the group stages and hope their form carries them through.

Swallows and Fort Beaufort United are the two Border teams on the road. They have a role to play in getting the semis to be played in Buffalo City.

Swallows will travel to Makhanda to face the Brumbies, while FB United will play Progress in Kariega.

Both teams acknowledged during the week that the away games were going to be tough, but said they had prepared well. Stopping the running backs was the centre of conversation from both the FB United and Swallows camps.

According to Brumbies coach Unathi Kongwana, playing at home in front of a capacity crowd at the Rhodes Great Field in Makhanda will give his side a big confidence boost when they face Swallows.

“It is nice to face a big team like Swallows in the Super 14 playoffs. Running rugby is in our DNA, and that is what Brumbies are all about. That is how we plan to play the whole time, and we cannot run away from that style because it is in us,” Kongwana said.

“We really appreciate the support from our fans, and we thank them for getting behind us.”

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch