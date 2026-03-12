Queens must not allow Daisies to bully them, says Jordaan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

EP Queens lock Yonela Mamana on attack against the Boland Dames in Pick n Pay Women's Super League clash at Otto du Plessis High School

The EP Queens cannot allow themselves to be bullied when they face the log-leading Bulls Daisies in a Pick n Pay Super League women’s clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, says coach Deon Jordaan.

After four rounds the Bulls top the Pick n Pay Super League women’s log with a full house of 20 points, while the Queens are sitting in fourth place with 11 points ahead of Saturday’s clash (kickoff 11am).

Jordaan wants his team to show more composure after poor discipline proved costly when they were beaten 41-29 by the Boland Dames at Otto du Plessis High School in Gqeberha last week.

“The EP players need to express themselves at Loftus,” Jordaan said. “It is vital that we stay in the game and compete and win our set pieces.

“The Queens must build phases and stand our ground, and not allow the Bulls to bully us. This is a perfect opportunity for the EP players to measure themselves against the champions.”

In 2025 the Bulls Daisies successfully defended their Women’s Premier Division title when they beat Western Province in Pretoria.

Jordaan bemoaned a lack of discipline when his team was beaten by the Boland Dames.

“Boland were more clinical at the breakdown than us,” he said. “EP’s discipline remains a concern, and we were shown two yellow cards. You cannot afford that against top sides because they will punish you.

“Compared to last year [when EP lost 59-5 to Boland], we showed massive improvement.”

Last week the Bulls delivered a decisive second-half performance against Western Province to confirm their dominance in the competition.

They scored 24 unanswered points in the second half of their match at Rosina Paarwater Stadium in Bellville to beat WP 50-22.

Saturday’s fixtures: Bulls Daisies v EP Queens, Sharks v Border Ladies, Lions Women v Boland Dames, Free State Women v Western Province.

Log (all teams have played four matches)

Bulls Daisies 20 Western Province 16 Boland Dames 15 EP Queens 11 Golden Lions 10 Free State 5 Sharks 5 Border Ladies 0

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald