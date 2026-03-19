EP Queens facing neighbours Border Ladies in derby duel

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EP Queens wing Shanice Scholtz races down the touchline during her team's Women's Super League against the Boland Dames in Gqeberha.

Pride and regional derby bragging rights will be at stake when the EP Queens face next-door neighbours the Border Ladies in a Pick n Pay Super League women’s clash Gqeberha on Saturday.

While EP are sitting in fifth place on the eight-team log, a winless Border team are propping up the bottom of the table without a point to their name after five successive defeats.

Though the Queens are firm favourites to claim their third win of the season, they will be wary of the threat posed by a desperate Border outfit at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 12pm).

Both teams enter the contest on the backs of defeats after the Queens were thrashed 71-5 by the Bulls Daisies at Loftus Versfeld and Border crashed to a 29-0 loss against the Sharks at Kings Park in Durban last week.

Despite his team’s heavy defeat, Queens coach Deon Jordaan said he was proud of the effort his team had put in against the champions.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan (SUPPLIED)

“All credit must go to the Bulls, who are a well-coached and structured team,” he said. “It was a tough day at the office for the Queens, but I am still extremely proud of the ladies.

“Now we are looking forward to our game against the Border Ladies in Gqeberha on Saturday.”

The Bulls Daisies stepped up another gear, scoring 11 sizzling tries against the Queens. The defending champions, who fielded a changed squad, went through their gears smoothly against a willing EP side, who tried their best but were simply outplayed and outclassed.

In the second half the Daisies scored 40 unanswered points, with flanker Faith Tshauke scoring a hat-trick and wing Thobile Msizazwe grabbing a brace. The Daisies used an array of attacking skills and mixed it up between backs and forwards, combining silky running with brute force.

Based on this performance, the Daisies look set to brush aside any contenders to their title.

Saturday’s fixtures

EP Queens vs Border Ladies,

Sharks vs Golden Lions,

Free State vs Bulls Daisies

Log (all teams have played five matches)

Bulls (25) WP (21) Boland (20) Lions (11) EP Queens (11) Sharks (10) Free State (5) Border (0)

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