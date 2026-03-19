Rugby community unites for Ludwe Booi tribute matches

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The late Ludwe Booi in full flight during the U18 Craven Week match between the Blue Bulls and SWD Eagles in Nelspruit (now Mbombela) in 2004.

Police Park will host two fundraiser games on Friday to honour and celebrate the life of former Border Bulldogs player and coach Ludwe Booi.

Booi died two weeks ago after succumbing to a short illness.

Close friend and family representative Abongile Dlani said it would be an apt farewell.

“This is the Border rugby fraternity’s way of saying their goodbyes to Ludwe, who was a colleague, coach and friend to many. These games and the event are just a way of remembering him,” said Dlani.

Olutsha Wolves will face Old Selbornians in the opening fixture from 6pm on Friday, and EL Police and WSU All Blacks will play the second.

During his career as a player and coach, Ludwe had an involvement in all four competing teams. During the early days of his senior rugby career, Booi played for Old Selbornians.

An event of this nature has the capacity to unite all rugby people behind one common cause. It is not just the celebration of Ludwe but a celebration of life — Buhle Ntsebeza, East London Rugby Sub-Union president

“Some of his former teammates called me when Ludwe passed on,” said Dlani.

Ludwe went on to coach at WSU and Police Park, where he had great success, especially in the forwards of both teams. He went on to join Olutsha Wolves in a consultancy role.

East London Rugby Sub-Union president and founder and owner of Olutsha Wolves, Buhle Ntsebeza, suggests that the fundraising event must introduce unity within Border rugby.

“I think for the longest time, we’ve been entrenched in politics and things that divide the union, but I think an event of this nature has the capacity to unite all rugby people behind one common cause. It is not just the celebration of Ludwe but a celebration of life.

“I view it more as a moment that can hopefully unify clubs and all rugby lovers. Ludwe was involved at so many levels. He was involved at the club level, provincial level and even at the school level. He influenced a lot of careers.”

Ntsebeza says he and Dlani would like to see the same done for more individuals who Border rugby has lost.

He has left a great legacy, and his passion for the sport is irreplaceable. He made a huge contribution to the players with whom he worked on the team. We are happy to take part. Taking part is just a small way of honouring him — Thembani Mkokeli, WSU head coach

“The likes of Sive Tshaka and Mike Green had massive contributions. However, nothing was done when they passed on to remember them. We hope that this event can be recurring so that we can honour, celebrate, and put on a rugby spectacle for those who have fallen.”

WSU head coach Thembani Mkokeli says the team have fully backed the initiative.

“I think from our side it shows his family what type of person Ludwe was. He has left a great legacy, and his passion for the sport is irreplaceable. He made a huge contribution to the players with whom he worked on the team. We are happy to take part. Taking part is just a small way of honouring him.”

Mkokeli said the death of Booi had given his team more to play for in the remainder of their Varsity Shield season.

“Just before Ludwe passed away, he consistently sent voice notes supporting the WSU All Blacks … we acknowledge that we aren’t just playing for ourselves, we are competing to honour those who support us like Ludwe.”

Dlani said proceeds would go to Booi’s family.

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