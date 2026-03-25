World Cup hero Mark Andrews to speak at Kei Mouth CC on Friday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Springbok star Mark Andrews, who will speak at Kei Mouth on Friday, playing against Australia.

Mark Andrews will share his memories and experiences of playing in the 1995 Rugby World Cup, the only one on South African soil and played at the iconic Ellis Park Stadium, when he speaks at the Kei Mouth Country Club on Friday (6pm).

Andrews, a product of Selborne College and born in Khowa (Elliot), made his Springbok debut in 1994 against England at Newlands, aged 22. The Boks won 27-9.

Andrews’ road to Springbok fame and being a member of the World Cup-winning squad is a moving and inspiring story that started when he played for Border in the Craven Week in 1990 before moving on to the then University of Natal.

In 1993 he was chosen for the Sharks in the Currie Cup and ended up in five finals and on the winning side twice.

Andrews played mainly as a lock, scoring 40 Currie Cup points and 15 in Super Rugby.

The 1995 edition was South Africa’s first appearance in a World Cup.

Andrews is renowned as an excellent speaker and storyteller and will attract an enthusiastic crowd at a venue with one of the most iconic backdrops of EsiKhaleni, the Kei River Mouth

It was a momentous time for sport in general and rugby in particular and brought the nation together.

When the team to play the All Blacks in the final was announced by coach Kitch Christie, there was surprise that Andrews was named as eighthman, rather than lock.

It turned out to be a stroke of genius. The crowd erupted when Nelson Mandela came out before the start to greet the team, wearing a Bok jersey with the No 6 on his back, the same number worn by the team captain Francois Pienaar.

The match was a cliffhanger, filled with drama, including what appeared to be a South African try scored by Reuben Kruger but not awarded.

The match-ups were tense, containing the huge wing of world rugby at the time, the All Black Jonah Lomu, a massive figure.

The Boks’ forward play was outstanding, with Andrews exceptional in his new role.

Joel Stransky’s kicking was a deciding factor, with a final drop goal in the dying minutes delivering the winning 15-12 score line.

Andrews is renowned as an excellent speaker and storyteller and will attract an enthusiastic crowd at a venue with one of the most iconic backdrops of EsiKhaleni, the Kei River Mouth.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch