Bok Women’s Sevens aim for strong finish in Sao Paulo

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The Springbok Women’s Sevens squad have qualified for the HSBC SVNS World Championship series with a tournament to spare, but Maria Tshiremba maintains they are not done and want to win this weekend when the final HSBC SVNS 2 tournament takes place in Sao Paulo.

Tshiremba, who has scored 11 tries in the three qualifying events before the Brazil finale, in Dubai (HSBC SVNS 3), Nairobi and Montevideo, said the World Championship qualification was a huge relief.

“But the work is not done,” she said. “We aim to finish SVNS 2 on the strongest possible terms. A win will not only be a reward for our hard work, but will also improve our confidence going to Hong Kong.”

The South Africans will be ready to bounce back from last weekend, where they finished on a disappointing note, losing 22-10 to Argentina in their final match.

“Back-to-back tournaments are tough on the body. In fact, it can be brutal,” said Tshiremba, who plays provincial rugby for the Bulls Daisies.

“But we came through Montevideo all right, so I know everyone will be ready to fire again. We only get so many opportunities to play for our country, and we want to make the most of each one.”

I am getting more confident the more tries I have scored. I am trusting my ability to beat opponents and how to use my speed effectively. But I still need my teammates to create the gaps for me to run into them, so every try is also a testimony of their hard work — Maria Tshiremba

The Bok speedster said the match against Argentina last weekend will motivate them: “We did not defend well enough against Argentina. They play a very good offloading game, and that created gaps in our defence.

“For us to fix that, we need more dominant tackles, and that is something we have worked on this week. It is not only Argentina and we must make sure we are accurate against all our opponents. Each of them deserves our respect and our A-game.”

The 30-year-old’s try-scoring ability has her teammates, opponents and pundits in awe, not to mention the social media highlights videos created of some of her five-pointers.

“I am getting more confident the more tries I have scored. I am trusting my ability to beat opponents and how to use my speed effectively. But I still need my teammates to create the gaps for me to run into them, so every try is also a testimony of their hard work.”

SA face Spain in their opening match again on Saturday before taking on Kenya and Brazil. On Sunday they will finish the tournament against Argentina and China. The Bok fixtures are:

Saturday:

4.06pm Spain;

7.18pm Kenya;

10.49pm Brazil.

Sunday:

5.28pm Argentina;

8.18pm China.

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SA Rugby Communications