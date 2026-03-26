Border Ladies safe in top flight regardless of Free State clash outcome

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EP Queens centre Sukoluhle Mpiko bursts through a gap during her team's Super League rugby match against Border Ladies at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday

Border Ladies will not be relegated regardless of the outcome in their Women’s Super League match against Free State Women at Police Park on Saturday (1pm).

This was confirmed by SA Rugby communications officer for women’s rugby-related matters, JJ Harmse. Harmse, after consulting with the rugby mother body’s operations team, said there will be no promotion relegation proceedings this season.

SA Rugby rebranded the women’s league earlier this year.

There was uncertainty among the Border rugby fraternity about whether the bottom-placed team would be dropped from the top flight.

In the past, the team which held the wooden spoon in the main league would be involved in a promotion playoff against the winners of the second tier.

“There will be no team relegated from the top flight this season,” Harmse said.

I give this team two years. They build a new culture and will be back to playing the brand of rugby we know them for — Onke Dubase

It has been a sombre season for Border off and on the field. They are winless in the league heading into the last round this weekend and their head coach Bongani Nogilana stepped down in the penultimate matches.

Since then, Onke Dubase has taken interim coaching duties to see out the league.

“I have been helping with the team. Border rugby is in my blood. I couldn’t sit down and watch. I offered my services,” he said.

Dubase, who made more than a 100 appearances for the Bulldogs, doubles up as a defence consultant for the Border senior men’s team and is also a mentor for club team East London Police. He was optimistic despite the situation the six-time league winners Border Ladies find themselves in.

“In rugby, there are phases where you win everything and there are some like this when results are not coming the team’s way. Border did encounter something similar in the early 2010s and they bounced back from that hard period when they went to the finals season from then on.

“I give this team two years. They build a new culture and will be back to playing the brand of rugby we know them for,” he said.

The Free State have their own woes, winning only one game this season. Like Border, Free State are coming off a defeat in their last game. They went down to the Bulls Daisies in Bloemfontein, where the visitors beat them 52-9.

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