EP must match Cheetahs in grinding scrum duel, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants prop Buhle Nojekwa is tackled during his team's SA Cup match against the SWD Eagles at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

EP must match the Cheetahs in a grinding struggle for set-piece dominance when the sides collide in a key SA Cup fourth round clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday, Elephants coach Allister Coetzee says.

After losing their opening matches against the Falcons, Pumas and SWD Eagles, EP are facing another tough challenge against the Free Staters at Shimla Park (kickoff 1pm).

Both teams are desperate to claim the points on offer to boost their chances of ending in the top four and gaining promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division at the end of the season.

Officials have scheduled an earlier kickoff in an attempt to avoid another weather-related disruption.

Last week a third-round clash between the Cheetahs and Pumas at Toyota Stadium was abandoned after 35 minutes because of lightning in the vicinity of the ground. As a result, both teams were awarded two log points.

At the time the game was called off, the Pumas were leading 10–7.

EP have to cut out individual mistakes like knock-ons and losing possession in Bloemfontein. We have to be tidier and we must give the opposition fewer opportunities — Allister Coetzee, Elephants coach

Both teams need the points on offer on Saturday to boost their chances of ending in the top four and gaining promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division.

EP are third from bottom on the log with two points to their name, and the Cheetahs are sitting in sixth position with eight points after three rounds.

“It will be a big challenge going to Bloemfontein to face the Cheetahs, and the players understand that,” Coetzee said.

“We have had a hell of a think tank around playing Currie Cup standard teams, and you can see what Eagles coach Heyneke Meyer brought to Gqeberha with his SWD team last week.

“It will be a set-piece battle in Bloemfontein. Though the Cheetahs like to throw the ball around, you have to match them in the scrums and also stop their maul. They spread the ball wide on the basis of a solid set piece.”

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee (Fredlin Adriaan)

Coetzee said his team will have to cut out simple mistakes if they want to stay in the fight against the Cheetahs.

“EP have to cut out individual mistakes like knock-ons and losing possession in Bloemfontein. We have to be tidier and we must give the opposition fewer opportunities. When we are in the opposition half, we concede a penalty and give them an easy exit.

“Our discipline was much better in our last game against the Eagles in terms of conceding penalties, and there were no yellow cards. We are a very young team at the moment with all our injuries. I can, however, see the effort from the players, and that is what it is all about.”

Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn said while his team accepted the points on offer after the Pumas match was called off, the circumstances were far from ideal.

“It is what it is, and we’ll take the two points and move on,” he said. “It was obviously not ideal, but it was out of our control, so we’ll take the two points and move on. We’re hoping that we can be better on Saturday against EP.”

Cheetahs winger Prince Nkabinde said it was tough to have had last week’s game disrupted.

“It was a proper arm wrestle while it lasted,” Nkabinde said. “Our focus shifts to this weekend at home against Eastern Province. They’re another quality side, but we’ll concentrate on ourselves, look to turn the pressure into something positive, and make sure we get the result.”

Weekend SA Cup fixtures

Friday:

Pumas v Falcons.

Saturday:

Griquas v Griffons,

Cheetahs v EP Elephants,

Leopards v Border Bulldogs,

SWD Eagles v Boland Cavaliers.

Log (all teams have played three matches)

Griquas 15, Boland Cavaliers 15, Pumas 12, SWD Eagles 12, Griffons 10, Cheetahs 8, Falcons 5, EP Elephants 2, Leopards 1, Border Bulldogs 0.

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