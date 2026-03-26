Medical aid fiasco rocks Bulldogs ahead of Leopards clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Border Bulldogs travel to Potchefstroom for an SA Cup clash against the Leopards on Saturday, smarting from a medical aid fiasco which nearly scuppered the game.

The players threatened to boycott the match in protest of Border Rugby’s intentions to double deduct their medical aid premiums from their March salaries in lieu of outstanding months.

The players reported the matter to MyPlayers Union, which quickly contacted Border Rugby to resolve it. MyPlayers Union communications manager Laykin du Preez confirmed they were engaging with players to find a solution.

“We are aware of the players’ concerns and their intention to consider strike action,” he said. “MyPlayers is engaging directly with the players.”

He said it was an employment requirement for all players to have medical aid cover in place to comply with the South African Rugby Industry Collective Agreement (SARICA).

Border Bulldogs head coach Dumisani Mhani. (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

However, Border Rugby president Zuko Badli said the impasse was resolved after an agreement was reached to spread the deductions over four months.

“This was an administrative error after the premiums did not go off in previous months,” he said. “Otherwise it is not true that the players were not covered.”

A proposal was reached with the players’ representative to rather spread deductions instead of doubling them, as players felt the move was unfair, he said.

“We understood their concerns, and the matter has since been resolved. The team will travel to Potchefstroom to honour the game.”

Bulldogs coach Dumisani Mhani declined to comment on the matter but confirmed that players had been attending training sessions regularly.

“From what I know, everything is above board and we are looking forward to Saturday’s game,” he said.

The boys are still confident and willing to give their all in training. There is no team we underestimate or we fear and that is the spirit permeating among the players — Dumisani Mhani, Bulldogs coach

The Bulldogs will go to the match smarting from a heavy 97-7 drubbing by log leaders Suzuki Griquas in Kimberley last weekend. The loss was the third in a row since the competition resumed four weeks ago, having also lost to Griffons away and SWD Eagles at home.

Despite the losses, Mhani said the mood in the camp was positive, with the players not giving up attempts to break the hoodoo of not winning a game since the competition started in 2024.

“The boys are still confident and willing to give their all in training. There is no team we underestimate or we fear and that is the spirit permeating among the players,” he said.

While they were underdogs against the Griquas, the Bulldogs will enter the Leopards clash on even terms as the North West outfit is also struggling, having not won a match this season.

The Leopards, who went down 29–23 to the Griffons last weekend with their biggest loss being the 101-7 hammering by Griquas, are second from bottom with a single point, while the Bulldogs are the basement dwellers.

Badli allayed concerns of the medical aid debacle playing a role in the performance of the team.

Click here to join the Daily Dispatch’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered straight to your phone.

Daily Dispatch