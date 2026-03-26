Progress expect furious Police onslaught in final, says Oliver

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Progress loose forward Keano Botha holds onto the ball during his team's EC Super 14 semifinal clash against Young Leopards in Kariega last week

Champions Progress are expecting a furious opening onslaught from an EL Police side loaded with explosive forwards in Saturday’s showpiece EC Super 14 club rugby final in KuGompo City, says coach Shaun “Trok” Oliver.

Past form will count for little when the biggest game on the Eastern Cape club rugby calendar kicks off in front of a capacity crowd at Police Park in KuGompo City at 3pm.

Both teams know what it takes to win the coveted trophy, with Police lifting the title on four previous occasions and Progress emerging triumphant three times.

Progress and Police will have to bury their cup final nerves and concentrate on the job at hand in a clash between two well-matched teams that is expected to go down to the wire.

Breaking the game down into four quarters and winning each segment of the contest held the key to Progress’ 25-10 semifinal win over Young Leopards in Kariega.

Giving an indication of their power up front, Police stormed into the final with a 40-17 win over Makhanda team Brumbies.

When we travel to KuGompo City, Progress will be emotional — but we know what the task ahead is. Our main thing is to prepare well and focus on ourselves — Shaun “Trok” Oliver, Progress coach

Organisers ruled the final will be played in KuGompo City because the 2025 final between Progress and Fort Beaufort United was held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

“The Police team is based on a strong forward pack and they pride themselves on their set piece,” Oliver said.

“For Progress it will be a matter of getting the balance right between the forwards and backs. Make no mistake, Police will come out with guns blazing on Saturday, but we will be up for the challenge.”

Progress coach Shaun ‘Trok’ Oliver (Supplied)

In their semifinal the Progress try scorers were Lucrain Miggels, Juliano Botha and Juandre Ntyoni. Ronaldo Lewis kicked two conversions and two penalties.

“It was a tough game for us against Leopards, and the conditions in Kariega were very hot,” Oliver said. “But the boys stuck to the plan to emerge as winners.

“Our strategy for the tournament was to make sure we had a home semifinal, and we also knew Young Leopards are a strong team who would provide stiff opposition.

“When we travel to KuGompo City, Progress will be emotional — but we know what the task ahead is. Our main thing is to prepare well and focus on ourselves.”

A confident EL Police president Bonga Mntunjani said: “Progress must come collect their loss. Police are getting our title.”

The overall prize money up for grabs in the Super 14 tournament had been increased to R468,000 (excluding transport). The tournament winners will be going home with an extra R10,000 in their pockets after it was decided the champions would earn R60,000.

List of Super 14 champions:

2009 Gardens (EP),

2010 World Cup break,

2011 Police (EP),

2012 Despatch (EP),

2013 Harlequins (EP),

2014 Gardens (EP),

2015 EL Police (Border),

2016 Gardens (EP),

2017 Gardens (EP),

2018 Swallows (Border),

2019 EL Police (Border),

2020 tournament not played,

2021 Progress (EP),

2022 Progress (EP),

2023 EL Police (Border),

2024 EL Police (Border),

2025 Progress (EP).

While much of the focus is on the Super 14 final, there will also be full programme of EPRU Score Grand Challenge club clashes on Saturday.

The two matches scheduled for the Top 12 are Joubertina United versus Star of Hope and Brumbies against Trying Stars.

Saturday’s fixtures

Super 14 final (3pm kickoff):

EL Police v Progress.

EPRU Grand Challenge (all 3.30pm):

Top 12:

Joubertina United vs Star of Hope,



Brumbies vs Trying Stars.

Middle 12:

Evergreens v Despatch Oostelikes,



African Bombers v Kirkwood,



Suburban v Missionvale,



Motherwell v Born Fighters,



United Barbarians v Spring Rose,



Central v Kwaru.

Bottom 12:

Adelaide Rangers v Windvogel United,



Klipfontein v Lily White,



Middelburg Excelsior v St Marks (Alicedale),



Despatch v Police/Crusaders,



Orlando Eagles v Middelburg Eagles,



Kareedouw Tigers v Helenvale United.

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