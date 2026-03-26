Queens want to leave EP jersey in better place, says Jordaan

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EP Queens wing Lithalethu Nombakuse fends off a tackle during her team's Women's Super League match against Border Ladies at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

EP’s Queens want to leave their red and black hooped jerseys in a better place than where they found them when they complete their Pick n Pay Women’s Super League season with a match against Western Province on Saturday, says coach Deon Jordaan.

Thanks to a vital 36-10 win over Border Ladies at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last week, the Queens are in fourth spot on the eight-team log ahead of their match at Otto du Plessis High School (kickoff 1pm).

After six rounds the Bulls (30 points) have a clear lead at the top of the log, and the Boland Dames (24 points) and Western Province (22) are fighting to finish in second place.

Growing with confidence, the Queens outscored the Border Ladies by six tries to two to claim the log points on offer last week.

Amahle Nyoba, Olwethu Kasibe, Phelisa Mrwebi, Julene Haas, Anacadia Minnaar and Jo-Ann Boesak crossed the whitewash for EP, and Unathi Mali and Aviwe Basana dotted down for Border.

EP Queens coach Deon Jordaan (The Herald)

Asked how the Queens viewed their match against Western Province, Jordaan said: “There is great energy in the camp at the moment. We want to leave the EP jersey in a better place.

“There has been massive improvement by EP this season, moving from eighth position in 2025 to fourth place in 2026.

“After attending the funeral of EP legend Charles Kleinbooi the ladies realised we need to recognise our past legends and build legends of their own.

“I am very proud of the EP team, and we have received great support from the EP executive. The coaches have also been aligned with the players.”

Weekend fixtures

Friday:

Sharks v Boland Dames.

Saturday:

Bulls Daisies v Golden Lions,

EP Queens v Western Province,

Border Ladies v Free State.

Log (all teams have played six matches)

Bulls 30, Boland 24, Western Province 22, EP Queens 16, Golden Lions 15, Sharks 11, Free State 5, Border Ladies 0.

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The Herald