Springboks appoint new Welsh performance analyst

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The Springboks have appointed Joe Lewis as their new performance analyst.

SA Rugby has appointed former England, Scarlets and Ospreys technical analyst Joe Lewis to the Springbok management team in the role of performance analyst.

He will join the team before the international season, which kicks off against the Barbarians and features two new major competitions in the Nations Championship and Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour series against the All Blacks.

The Welshman, who holds a master’s degree in performance analysis from Cardiff Metropolitan University and a degree in sports management from the University of South Wales, served as England’s head analyst from 2017 to 2021.

He was senior analyst from 2022 until the conclusion of England’s recent Six Nations campaign.

He has also worked as Wales’ national age-grade video analyst and Taranaki Rugby Football Club’s head analyst.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Springbok team,” Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

His roles have seen him gain invaluable experience at the highest level of the game — Rassie Erasmus

“Given his vast experience in technical and performance analysis at international and club level, we believe he will add great value to the squad as we prepare for a busy and exciting season and further ahead to the 2027 World Cup.

“His roles have seen him gain invaluable experience at the highest level of the game — at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in the Six Nations competition, and the Autumn Nations Cup, among other big tournaments — and we have no doubt he’ll slot into our set-up seamlessly.”

The Boks will kick off their 2026 campaign against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20, before beginning the inaugural Nations Championship against England in Johannesburg (July 4), Scotland in Pretoria (July 11), and Wales in Durban (July 18).

They meet Argentina in Buenos Aires (August 8) and the All Blacks in four Tests in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Tour in August and September.

This will be followed by an away Test against the Wallabies in Australia (September 27).

The second leg of the Nations Championship kicks off in Europe at the end of the year, with matches against Italy (November 7), France (November 13) and Ireland (November 21).

The tournament’s Finals Weekend is in London from November 27 to 29.

SA Rugby media