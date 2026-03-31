EP champs Gardens will rise to occasion in Saldanha, says Daniels

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Elusive backline star Siraaj Barendse is expected to be a key player for Gardens at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter Rugby tournament.

EP club rugby champions Gardens will rise to the occasion when they take to the national stage at the Saldanha Super 8 Easter Rugby tournament from April 2 to 6, says coach Julian Daniels.

The Kariega side open their bid to glory when they take on Hawston RFC at 7.40pm in what promises to be an action-packed opening day to the tournament at the Transnet Saldanha Stadium.

Among the contenders for one of the biggest prizes in SA club rugby are Pretoria’s all-conquering, three-time Gold Cup winners the Naka Bulls.

Gardens, who opted not to play in the EC Super 14 tournament, have kept themselves busy with warm-up matches against EPRU Grand Challenge clubs.

Though Daniels said performances leading into the upcoming Saldanha event have not been at the level the club expects, he believes a bigger picture is unfolding.

Gardens coach Julian Daniels (Supplied)

“Our results haven’t been our best in the warm-ups, but this season has been about building something deeper,” Daniels said.

“We’ve intentionally given our young players opportunities to compete at the highest level of club rugby, and that’s already strengthening our squad.

“Last year, before the Patel tournament, we had a few setbacks. But one thing about Gardens, with our supporters behind us, we always rise when it matters most. We are a tournament team.”

Gardens assistant coach Clyde Theron expressed excitement about the potential of a young backline who will be strutting their stuff in Saldanha.

“Our backline has an average age of only 22,” he said. “This tournament is a massive opportunity, and I’m excited to see what these players will do when they step onto the national stage at Saldanha.

“With a blend of youth, hunger and the unwavering support of the Gardens faithful, the stage is set for something special.”

The Naka Bulls have reigned supreme in the national Gold Cup competition for the past three seasons. Gardens were crowned EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 and Ebrahim Patel Community Cup champions in 2025.

“The Saldanha tournament has a reputation for bringing together diverse levels of rugby talent which attract strong spectator interest,” Gardens vice-president Royden Johnson said.

Johnson said Gardens had also been invited to play at the Ebrahim Patel Community Cup during the Easter period.

It must be said that while not all clubs have the same resources, this tournament gives them the chance to measure themselves against the best and aspire to reach that level — Bertram Vraagom, Tournament director

“After careful consideration, discussion and planning, Gardens Rugby Club has formally accepted the invitation to participate in the Saldanha Easter Tournament,” he said.

“We are aware this decision has brought mixed emotions. Some of our players, supporters and members feel disappointed, and those feelings are valid and respected.

“Please be aware this decision was not taken lightly, nor was it made to disregard the importance or value of any other tournament or relationship.

“At this time, the Saldanha tournament aligns best with the club’s current objectives, preparation plans and logistical considerations. ”

Tournament director Bertram Vraagom said the inclusion of the Naka Bulls aligned with the tournament’s broader vision.

“Many clubs might be surprised by Naka Bulls’ participation,” he said. “It must be said that while not all clubs have the same resources, this tournament gives them the chance to measure themselves against the best and aspire to reach that level.

“We also welcome SK Walmer. We believe they bring a new dimension to the event as they, like many clubs, are hugely invested in their respective communities.

“Look at how much investment is going into club rugby, particularly. This tournament gives clubs the perfect platform to test themselves.

“The Saldanha club is striving to become like Naka Bulls, and we look forward to measuring ourselves to them. I believe if any club strives to win the Gold Cup, they need to play against the likes of Naka Bulls.”

Thursday’s opening day Saldanha fixtures:

4pm: Naka Bulls vs SK Walmers,

Naka Bulls vs SK Walmers, 5.40pm: SP Hamilton vs Vredenburg RFC,

SP Hamilton vs Vredenburg RFC, 7.40pm: Gardens v Hawston,

Gardens v Hawston, 9.20pm: Saldanha Bay RFC vs Evergreens RFC.

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