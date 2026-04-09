Bulldogs bank on home ground in tough Pumas clash

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Isiphe Mbini is set to play for WSU All Blacks and Bulldogs in Johannesburg and KuGompo City a day apart.

The Border Bulldogs are confident of putting their home-ground advantage to good effect when they host rampant Airlink Pumas in an SA Cup clash at Sisa Dukushe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday (3.30pm).

The clash, which will be televised on SuperSport, will offer the Bulldogs an opportunity to finally get a win after losing all four of their opening games, leaving them rooted at the bottom of the log.

However, the Easter weekend break provided them with a reprieve. It helped them to regroup, especially after blowing the chance to finally record a victory when they succumbed 31-14 to fellow strugglers Leopards in Potchefstroom a fortnight ago, having gone to the break tied at 14-14.

As technical flaws kept creeping into their game, coach Dumisani Mhani used the break to polish their craft, hardly giving the players time off to enjoy with their families.

“We do not have the luxury of resting when there is so much facing us,” he said. “We used the break to polish our game, and playing Pumas in our next game after the break is no small task.”

The Border Rugby Union has already started organising the festive atmosphere for the game to exploit television coverage. General manager Mthunzi Hewu said a host of activities were planned for the day to help galvanise public interest.

We are not scared of any team in the competition, regardless of their form, and that goes for the Pumas as well — Dumisani Mhani, Border Bulldogs coach

“This is our home match and we are planning to ensure the atmosphere is festive,” he said.

While the Bulldogs will be the underdogs due to the Pumas’ good run in the competition, where they are one of only two unbeaten teams, Mhani insists his players will fight to the bitter end.

“We are not scared of any team in the competition, regardless of their form, and that goes for the Pumas as well,” he said.

The Pumas are third in the log, trailing leaders and fellow unbeaten side Suzuki Griquas by three points due to the Mpumalanga outfit’s washed-out clash against Toyota Cheetahs.

The Pumas boast experienced players in their squad, with a full professional set-up, compared to the Bulldogs, who rely on players from clubs and university competitions.

This has led to the Bulldogs being forced to share some of their players with the Varsity Shield competition, such as flyhalf Isiphe Mbini, who missed the clash against Leopards due to his commitment to the WSU All Blacks.

Mbini, who had to play for All Blacks and Bulldogs a day apart in Cape Town and KuGompo City, is set to repeat the feat this weekend when he features in the Varsity Shield final against Wits on Friday in Johannesburg before catching the next flight to KuGompo City to be available for the Bulldogs.

Mhani declined to confirm if the player would indeed be in the starting line-up as he was yet to compile the team list.

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