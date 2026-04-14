Junior Boks putting in hard yards ahead of Gqeberha tournament

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Junior Springbok prop Phiwayinkosi 'Rambo' Kubheka during a training match against Maties at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch.

No stone will be left unturned to ensure the Junior Boks’ preparations for the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha from April 27 to May 9 are spot on, says assistant coach Lumumba Currie.

The tournament will feature the best young talent from SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina, with big crowds expected to attend matches played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on three match days (April 27 and May 3 and 9).

The Junior Boks took another significant step towards the Rugby Championship when they engaged in a high-intensity training session against the Boland Cavaliers in hot and humid conditions in Wellington last week.

A gruelling session against the seasoned Cavaliers provided a stark contrast to the Junior Boks’ previous training and international outings thus far.

Facing a side bolstered by Currie Cup, SA Cup and United Rugby Championship campaigners, the SA U20s were forced to adapt to a significantly higher physical and tactical threshold, in testing conditions.

“We want to leave for Gqeberha with the confidence that we have ticked the boxes we set for ourselves,” Currie said. “We will leave no stone unturned. This training block leading up to the Rugby Championship is vital.

The value for our guys is that there is no room for error. You must learn quickly because we are heading into our Test match season now — Lumumba Currie, Junior Boks assistant coach

“The Junior Boks went up against men in the Boland side who are household provincial names. The value for our guys is that there is no room for error. You must learn quickly because we are heading into our Test match season now.”

Currie said the transition from Varsity Cup intensity — following recent sessions against Maties and Ikeys — to training with a battle-hardened Carling Currie Cup Premier Division playoff contender like Boland provided the “tough hit-out” the group required.

Underlining the leap in physicality, the Junior Bok assistant coach said testing themselves against a seasoned provincial unit was essential for exposing the squad to the demands of what can expect at international level.

Boland used the exercise as part of their preparations for important SA Cup clashes that lie ahead.

“We’ve brought in a number of youngsters to try and build depth going forward,” Currie said.

The current squad of 43 players will be trimmed down to 31 towards the end of next week before the Junior Boks head for the Eastern Cape for the Rugby Championship.

The event in Gqeberha will be the third edition of Sanzaar U20 tournament, and the second in a row to be staged at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.

Last year’s event was a massive success, and we are thrilled that this tournament will be returning to Gqeberha — Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby CEO

The Junior Boks will kick off their bid for glory a with an opening match against Argentina on April 27.

The SA vs Argentina game (4.10pm kickoff) is the late game in a double header, which also features an opening clash between New Zealand and Australia at 2pm on Freedom Day.

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said it was a feather in the cap of SA Rugby and the Eastern Cape to host the third instalment of this tournament for a second time. “Last year’s event was a massive success, and we are thrilled that this tournament will be returning to Gqeberha,” he said.

Tickets for the U20 Rugby Championship will be priced from R35 per person per day for two matches, and will be sold exclusively by Ticketmaster.

Fixtures

April 27:

2pm: New Zealand v Australia;

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Argentina.

May 3:

2pm: New Zealand v Argentina;

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Australia.

May 9:

2pm: Argentina v Australia;

4.10pm: Junior Boks v New Zealand.

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