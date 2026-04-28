Rampant EP trample Blue Bulls at U20 Women’s Week

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Western Province, Eastern Province and Boland showed their intent at Alberton Rugby Club with three commanding wins on the opening day of the 2026 U20 Women’s Week, while Griquas and the Limpopo Blue Bulls started their tier two campaign impressively as well.

EP outplayed the Blue Bulls (46-10), WP romped past Free State (79-0) and Boland proved too slick for Border (29-22), while tournament hosts, the Golden Lions, started their campaign with a 10-0 win over KwaZulu-Natal.

The four Tier One matches delivered great rugby, but so did the three Tier Two clashes, where the Limpopo Blue Bulls’ 40-0 win over the Griffons dominated scoresheets, while Griquas outplayed the Valke 27-14 and the SWD Eagirls outlasted the Pumas 17-7 in the opening match of the day.

EP scored a well-deserved win over the Blue Bulls, with the seven tries to one romp being a surprisingly one-way affair.

EP opened the scoring in the opening minute and never looked back, while the Bulls looked a far cry from the team that contested last year’s final.

Shanice Scholtz (wing) scored from the kickoff, and she then combined very well with her fellow speedster Lukhanye Lolo and fullback Micayle Hendricks, and 16 minutes in, Hendricks scored to extend the advantage. Julene Haas added a penalty goal to her two conversions for a 17-0 lead.

The Blue Bulls tried hard, but missed some opportunities before a yellow card to Scholtz gave them a sniff

A yellow card to EP for cynical play gave the Blue Bulls an opportunity, and they opted for a penalty goal to get the scoreboard going six minutes before the break, but that didn’t help much as another counterattack by the EP back three opened up the Bulls, and Scholtz scored her second, converted by Haas for a 24-3 lead at halftime.

EP then got off to a perfect start in the second half when Ywaydha de Vos ran onto a corner kick by Haas to score for a 29-3 lead. The Blue Bulls tried hard, but missed some opportunities before a yellow card to Scholtz gave them a sniff, and Georgia-Lee Lewis darted through from a quick tap penalty to cut EP’s lead to 29-10.

But EP had the final say with their bench making an impact. Esona Sokani and Zusakhe Tembani added their names to the score sheet for an emphatic victory.

Boland too good for Border

Some wonderful finishing by Boland’s backs helped them to a convincing 29-22 win over Border, with their ability on the counterattack proving vital in a match played at good tempo and pace.

Boland scored first when Jomare Hendricks was driven over the line by her pack before wing Tereske Kabuika showed her lethal finishing ability to extend the lead from a wayward Border kick.

Few sides can score team tries like Border, though, and wing Sikiwe Likhanye was at the end of such a flowing move, but that try was quickly cancelled out by Boland, who worked wing Aisha Valentine over in the corner, also with a flowing backline play.

Border came back again with a try from a quick tap penalty, and some straight running delivered the required outcomes, but again Boland responded in the required way as Valentine scored her second.

There was still some fight left in Border, though, and they scored again, with the converted try cutting the lead to 24-17, but once again Boland extended their lead when Hope Williams scored, and although the Border pulled one back on the buzzer, it was a little too late.

Scorers

Eastern Province 46 : Tries: Micayle Hendricks, Ywaydha de Vos, Shanice Scholtz (3), Esona Sokani, Zusakhe Tembani. Conversions: Julene Haas (4). Penalty Goal: Haas.

: Blue Bulls 10: Try: Georgia-Lee Lewis. Conversion: Koketso Masilela. Penalty goal: Masilela.

Boland 29: Tries: Tereske Kabuika, Aisha Valentine (2), Jomare Hendricks, Hope Williams. Conversions: Faith Williams (2).

Border 22: Tries: Olwam Haka, Sinekhaya Tywaleni, Sikiwe Likhanye, Zanele Sikela. Conversion: Likhanye. — SA Rugby Communications

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