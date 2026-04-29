Border Rugby boss Badli begs for beleaguered Bulldogs support

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Border Bulldogs' Esenam Mniki in action against the EP Elephants in the SA Cup at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.

The calamities within the Border Bulldogs’ campaign in the Super Cup competition have sparked a rallying call from the union for support ahead of another potential tough clash against the Toyota Cheetahs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have become the whipping boys of the competition, losing all seven of their matches, many by big margins, leaving detractors wondering if the team is good enough.

While the gap between well-resourced professional teams and semi-professional sides has been identified as one of the reasons for the hapless display, the Bulldogs have not fared any better against their equally struggling counterparts.

This was displayed by their 71-14 loss to their provincial neighbours the EP Elephants, who shipped in 11 tries to two scored by Simthembile Zozi at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha last weekend.

The loss followed their 74-5 hammering by the Boland Kavaliers, piling the pressure on coach Dumisani Mhani to stop the rot.

Mhani, whose hopes of turning the tide with the return of Varsity Shield players appear to be fading, has been searching for the right combination, to no avail.

While they are underdogs in away matches, the Bulldogs have not fared any better at home, demonstrated by big losses in their two games against the SWD Eagles and Airlink Pumas.

The Eagles handed them a 57-22 defeat at Hudson Park in KuGompo City, when they capitulated in the second half, while the Pumas turned them into puppies with a 94-5 drubbing at the Sisa Dukushe Stadium in Mdantsane, where they will welcome the Cheetahs on Saturday.

Border Rugby Union president Zuko Badli admitted that the results had not met the standard the union, players and supporters expected.

“Border Rugby acknowledges the frustration and disappointment felt by our supporters following the recent performance of the Bulldogs,” he said.

Badli said the union and coaches were taking steps to address the situation, which included a review of on-field performances while strengthening key areas within the squad.

While the team has shown a commendable fighting spirit, reflected by its ability to cross the try line in all matches, the fitness levels are cited as the biggest weakness, with Mhani admitting that they were currently a 40-minute outfit.

This has been attributed to poor conditioning, with the team conceding the majority of points after the break.

Though he is understood to have raised the matter in review meetings, Mhani has declined to comment about it in public.

Badli said players’ fitness was one of the areas receiving attention.

“The review includes reinforcing discipline, fitness and structures required to compete at the highest level,” he said.

Facing the Cheetahs, who are coming off a surprising 43-36 loss to Valke in Johannesburg at the weekend, will be a tall order for Mhani’s troops, with another potential big loss predicted.

Badli called on supporters to stand behind the team and offer a 16th player while the union was addressing shortcomings behind the scenes.

“Your support, both in the stadium and beyond, remains a vital source of motivation for the team and the players.

“Difficult moments are part of any sporting journey, and it is during these times that unity matters most.

“The players are determined to respond with a performance that reflects the pride and fighting spirit of Border Rugby.”

After the Cheetahs, the Bulldogs will be left with one game, against Valke, to turn their fortunes around.

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