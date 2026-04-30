EP braced for hard-nosed set piece battle in Welkom, says Coetzee

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EP Elephants flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen is tackled during his team's SA Cup clash against the Border Bulldogs at the Madibaz Stadium.

EP must be clinical and keep mistakes to a minimum when they face the Griffons in what is expected to be a hard-nosed set-piece battle in Welkom on Saturday, says Elephants coach Allister Coetzee.

After romping to a 71-14 win over the hapless Border Bulldogs in their previous SA Cup outing, EP are expecting a much tougher clash against the Griffons (kickoff 3pm).

It was EP’s second win of the season after seven rounds, and has given them a boost ahead of their remaining matches against the Griffons and Boland Cavaliers.

EP outscored Border by 11 tries to two on what proved to be another difficult afternoon for the embattled side from KuGompo City. EP’s try scorers against the Bulldogs were Mpho Ntsane (3), Kamvelihle Fatyela (3), Troy Delport (2), Richman Gora, Jaydon Bantom and Jac van der Walt.

“The boys will reset after the win over the Border Bulldogs,” Coetzee said. “Our squad have hung in all season and worked hard.

“Every Monday the squad reset, and there is always a plan and a great training session to start the week. They kept on digging to get to their best by cutting out mistakes and improving their game knowledge every week.

EP Elephants coach Allister Coetzee. (The Herald)

“It is important we start afresh every week and it will be the same ahead of the Griffons game. It is never easy going to Welkom and also there is an altitude factor.

“It will be a harder surface compared to the one we played on against the Bulldogs at the Madibaz Stadium.

“I am expecting a massive set-piece battle and if you make mistakes, the Griffons will punish you. We will definitely be in the fight in the set-piece duel and we must be clinical.”

EP want to play with accuracy, determination and a high tempo so that we can determine the momentum in the game. Against the Bulldogs our lineouts were outstanding, as well as our mauling — Allister Coetzee, Elephants coach

Coetzee said EP’s last two SA Cup games will be vital to ensure the Elephants are well prepared for their Currie Cup First Division campaign, which kicks off after the SA Cup.

“The last two games are so important to build on what we started against the Bulldogs,” he said. “The focus will switch to how we want to play in the Currie Cup. I have seen how these players have learnt and grown, and that will put us in good stead for the Currie Cup.

“EP want to play with accuracy, determination and a high tempo so that we can determine the momentum in the game. Against the Bulldogs our lineouts were outstanding, as well as our mauling.”

The Griffons are licking their wounds after they slumped to a 45–24 defeat against the SWD Eagles at Outeniqua Park last week. The Eagles built a solid platform in the opening half, going into the break with a 19-10 advantage.

Tries by Nico Leonard and Rosco Syster, along with a powerful finish from Dylan de Leeuw, gave the hosts control, while Fred Zeilinga added two conversions.

The Griffons remained in touch through a penalty goal by Dehovine Johannes and a late try from Larren Buys, converted by Johannes. The home side turned the screws after the break, running in four more tries as their forward pack and backline combined effectively.

Weekend fixtures

Saturday:

Falcons v Leopards;

Griffons v EP Elephants;

Griquas v SWD Eagles;

Border Bulldogs v Cheetahs.

Sunday:

Pumas v Boland Cavaliers

Log (all teams have played seven matches)

Griquas 35; Pumas 28; SWD Eagles 27; Boland Cavaliers 25; Cheetahs 25; Falcons 19; EP Elephants 12; Griffons 11; Leopards 7; Border Bulldogs 0.

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