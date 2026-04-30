EP down Lions to reach U20 Women’s Week final in Alberton

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EP wing Shanice Scholtz (with ball) scored a try against the Lions at the U20 Women’s Week in Alberton.

Eastern Province and Western Province will contest the final of the 2026 U20 Women’s Week in Alberton on Friday after dominating displays on day 2 of the action at Alberton Rugby Club.

WP scored 10 tries in their 54-0 win over Boland, while EP outplayed hosts, the Golden Lions, 23-7.

The two undefeated sides impressed with their team play, but there is little doubt that some of the most exciting young backs in the country are coming through the ranks at the two coastal sides.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Blue Bulls also registered impressive victories, with KZN outplaying Border 29-0, while the Blue Bulls bounced back strongly from a defeat in their opening match to defeat the Limpopo Blue Bulls 36-10.

Griquas also remained on the winning track by beating SWD 12-8, and the Falcons bagged their first win by beating the Griffons 17-5, and the Pumas outplayed Free State 26-15.

EP spoilt the party for the Alberton crowd, but the home team support will be the first to admit that EP capitalised more effectively on their opportunities and had a more potent backline.

EP also scored two well-worked tries, while the home side’s only points came via a penalty try early in the match

The Eastern Cape side scored first with a penalty goal — an option they often opted for to ensure the scoreboard kept rolling — and it worked like a charm as flyhalf Julene Haas kicked three penalty goals in total.

EP also scored two well-worked tries, while the home side’s only points came via a penalty try early in the match.

That came as Shanice Scholtz executed a high tackle in trying to stop opposing wing Siphumelele Mdlalose from scoring. The tackle succeeded, but the effort earned Scholtz a yellow card and seven points on the board.

Two Haas penalty goals — one before and another just after the yellow card — kept EP in close proximity on the scoreboard. They took the lead 20 minutes in when Iviwe Hawu scored following a good counterattack initiated by Haas, who also converted for a 13-7 halftime lead.

Haas extended the lead to 16-7 with a penalty goal that landed on the crossbar and bounced over. Another intervention by the flyhalf handed EP their second try, as they opted for a dart down the blindside and the pass found Scholtz, who dotted down behind the poles for a converted try.

That pushed the lead to 23-7 with 20 minutes left on the clock. Credit to the Lions, who had most of the play in the final quarter but just could not get the points to get them closer to a result.

KwaZulu-Natal scored a good win on Wednesday, outplaying Border 29-0, with a strong showing all-around, which earned them Sunshine Coast bragging rights.

The Durban side not only showed more composure on attack, but seemed fitter and sharper, with an impressive Hlekane Baloyi bossing the Border team around with a number of strong carries. The No 8 also scored two tries for her efforts.

Border had to defend for long spells, which sapped their energy and saw them fade away in the second half. KZN had no such problem in the second stanza, and four tries to none in 30 minutes rubberstamped their dominance in the match.

Ill-discipline also did not help, and after a yellow card for repeated offences, Border conceded two tries in that spell with fourteen players.

Scorers

Lions 7: Try: Penalty Try

EP 23: Tries: Shanice Scholtz, Iviwe Hawu. Conversions: Julene Haas (2). Penalty goals: Haas (3)

KZN 29: Tries: Hlekane Baloyi (2), Nosipho Mkhize, Astrid Pretorius, Charmaine Mogashoa. Conversions: Anniek Liebrand (2)

Border 0

- SA Rugby Communications

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