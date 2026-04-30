Junior Boks ready for high-tempo Aussie clash, says Norton

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Junior Springbok loose forward Kebotile Maake attempts to evade a tackle during his team's match against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

An attack-minded Junior Springbok side will put their foot on the accelerator and execute a dynamic high-tempo game plan when they face a slick Australian outfit in Gqeberha on Sunday, says captain Riley Norton.

After kicking off their U20 Rugby Championship campaign with a commanding 48-21 win over Argentina on Monday, the Boks are preparing to face a wounded Australian side at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 4.10pm).

Though the Junior Wallabies were beaten 34-29 by the Baby Blacks in their opener, they showed they will be a force to be reckoned with in the remaining two rounds.

Australia led 24-12 at the break against New Zealand, but lost momentum when Cooper Watters (dangerous cleanout) and Angus Grover (cynical foul) were on the receiving end of cards.

Thanks to their win, SA lead the standings after the opening round on five points, followed by New Zealand on four and Australia on one, while Argentina have still to open their account.

“The Junior Boks want a high tempo game with quick breakdowns and we are learning when to kick the ball and when to run it,” Norton said.

Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton (Gallo)

“It is incredibly important to get that mix right at Test match level and I think we might have got that a bit wrong at the end of our game against Argentina.

“For the most of the game we were good [with decision making]. Our backline was great in determining whether to send it back and play for territory or whether to take them on and execute the attacking game we want to play.

“We have these tournaments before the World Cup to grow together and I think it comes down to the heart each guy has.”

Norton said it was always a special experience playing in front of a big crowd in Gqeberha.

“The team have been on overseas tours, but nothing beats playing at home in front of you own supporters,” he said. “The team can hear them cheering and singing the national anthem. We hope they come out again for our games against Australia and New Zealand.

“The Junior Boks are incredibly grateful for them turning out on Monday out even though it was not one of the greatest days [weather wise].”

Australia have a good recent record against us, having beaten us in the previous two Rugby Championship tournaments before we managed to get the better of them last year at the Junior World Championships in Italy, so we are well aware of their capabilities — Lumumba Currie, Junior Bok forwards coach

Junior Bok forwards coach Lumumba Currie said the players had benefited from analysing Monday’s display.

“We had a thorough review, looking at the things we did well and pinpointing the aspects where we need to improve,” he said.

“Australia have a good recent record against us, having beaten us in the previous two Rugby Championship tournaments before we managed to get the better of them last year at the Junior World Championships in Italy, so we are well aware of their capabilities.

“They showed in their opening match against New Zealand what a massive threat they are, especially with ball in hand and their efficiency at the breakdown. It will make for a very interesting battle on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Luan van der Berg (prop) has joined the Junior Boks at their Gqeberha base as injury cover for Kai Pratt, who sustained a foot injury during Monday’s victory.

The young Bulls front-ranker is no stranger to the setup, having been a regular member of the Junior Bok programme this year.

The Junior Bok team to face Australia will be named on Friday afternoon.

In the early game on Sunday (kickoff 2pm) defending champions New Zealand face an Argentina side who will be hoping to build on a strong finish to their game against the Junior Boks when they scored three second-half tries.

Remaining fixtures

Sunday:

2pm: New Zealand vs Argentina;

4.10pm: Junior Boks vs Australia.

May 9:

2pm: Argentina vs Australia;

4.10pm: Junior Boks vs New Zealand.

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