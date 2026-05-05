Baby Boks are close, but not quite over the line just yet

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SA's Wasi Vyambwera celebrates his try against against Australia during their U20 Rugby Championship match played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha last Sunday.

Confusion over the bonus points system in place for the U20 Rugby Championship tournament saw the Junior Springboks embarrassingly being crowned champions prematurely on Sunday night.

Though the Junior Boks go into their final league against the All Blacks with a handsome five-point lead on top of the log, it is mathematically possible they could be overtaken.

For that to happen, the Junior Boks would have to implode dramatically against the Baby Blacks at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 4.10pm).

In reality the Boks already have one firm hand on the trophy and only require a bonus point to seal a historic first U20 Rugby Championship triumph.

The Boks also have the safety cushion of a superior 69-point difference between themselves and the New Zealanders.

The Junior Boks have 10 points on the standings after a 48-21 win over Argentina and a 56-17 victory against Australia in the opening rounds.

It leaves an outside chance that New Zealand, on five points thanks to a bonus point 34-29 win over Australia in round 1, could still sneak in against all the odds.

Argentina also have five log points after scoring four tries against New Zealand in a 25-17 win in round 2.

The senior Rugby Championship awards a bonus point for a team scoring three more tries than the other and not just the standard four tries for a bonus point.

After Sunday’s game, the host television broadcaster highlighted SA’s position, marking a six-point gap between the Junior Boks and second-placed New Zealand.

SA Rugby then sent out a release saying the Junior Boks had been crowned champions.

Another release was sent out on Monday, saying: “With one round to go, the Junior Boks only need a bonus point against New Zealand to seal the U20 Rugby Championship title.”

It has emerged Sanzaar opted to change the try-scoring bonus point rules ahead of the 2026 U20 tournament, reverting to the old rules of awarding a bonus point for scoring four tries and not for scoring three tries or more than an opponent.

Evidently this information wasn’t relayed to officials and media until the second round of the competition.

Over the past two seasons, the rules of the U20 Rugby Championship have been the same as the senior tournament.

Try-scoring bonus points have been awarded to teams that have scored three or more tries than their opponents.

Log (all teams have played two matches)

South Africa 10; Argentina 5; New Zealand 5; Australia 2.

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