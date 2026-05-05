Make Gqeberha forever home for Junior Boks, urges Foote

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Junior Bok flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed with fans after the U20 Rugby Championship match between SA and Australia at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium

Blown away by the support they have received at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2025 and 2026, the Junior Boks want Gqeberha to be named as the forever hosts of the U20 Rugby Championship tournament, SA coach Kevin Foote says.

When Gqeberha was named as host city for the tournament in 2025, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said the four-nation event featuring SA, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina would be played in the city for three years until 2027.

With one more tournament set to be hosted at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Foote and his team would like to see an extension of that deal after crowds of 11,000 and 10,000 turned up to watch the opening two days of the 2026 event.

We hope this tournament stays here in Gqeberha forever, so please make a plan. — Kevin Foote, Junior Springboks head coach

“We hope this tournament stays here in Gqeberha forever, so please make a plan,” Foote said.

“This is an absolutely amazing stadium. I am in the coaches’ box, and I cannot hear what is going on because everybody is screaming and shouting. The music and entertainment is also fantastic

“We are really grateful to be here in Gqeberha and the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is a very special place for us. It is just brilliant being here, and the facilities have been awesome. All the coaches from New Zealand, Australia and Argentina have said what a pleasure it is to be here.”

Junior Boks head coach Kevin Foote (Ashley Vlotman)

Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton said passionate Gqeberha fans helped to push his team to victory over Argentina and Australia.

“It means a lot playing at home,” he said. “You feel the crowd, and it pushes you to give more for the guy next to you.

“The Junior Boks have been on overseas tours, but nothing beats playing at home in front of your own supporters. The team can hear them cheering and singing the national anthem and the Junior Boks are incredibly grateful for them.”

In 2025 almost 15,000 fans flocked to the stadium to watch the final day of the tournament, and organisers are hoping for an even bigger turnout to watch the Junior Boks on Saturday.

SA have a five-point lead at the top of the log ahead of their final match against New Zealand after they thrashed Australia 56-17 on Sunday.

Alexander said it was decided the U20 Rugby Championship tournament would stay in Gqeberha for three years after the inaugural tournament in 2025 proved to be a resounding success.

At one stage there are plans to expand the four-nation mini World Cup event and turn it into a two-week festival of rugby, which will include schools from Gqeberha and the Border region.

The Eastern Cape has a rich rugby culture and a passionate fan base. — Rian Oberholzer, SA Rugby chief executive

SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said it was remarkable that 15,000 fans flocked to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for the final round of matches in 2025.

“The region showed it is ready for big events,” he said. “We had 15,000 people here for an U20 tournament, which is remarkable, and we are very happy with that.

“The Eastern Cape has a rich rugby culture and a passionate fan base. The combination of top-notch facilities at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and superb accommodation and training options, coupled with the enthusiastic support of the people of the Eastern Cape, makes this a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said: “Following the success of the tournament in Gqeberha in 2025, Sanzaar is pleased the 2026 U20 Rugby Championship is again in South Africa.

“As in previous years, the tournament will provide a vital pathway for up-and-coming rugby talent through exposure to essential international competition and provide development opportunities for the next generation of coaches, team management and match officials.”

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