NZ dogfight good World Cup prep for Junior Boks, says Foote

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Junior Springbok captain Riley Norton is tackled during his team's clash against New Zealand at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Being put through the meat grinder during an unrelenting dogfight against New Zealand will stand the Junior Boks in good stead when they defend their World Cup title in June and July, says SA coach Kevin Foote.

Anxious SA fans in the 18,138 crowd were on the edge of their seats during a cliffhanger contest before the Baby Boks emerged with a nail-biting 29-29 draw against New Zealand at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

In the final stages momentum shifted between the sides as they fought tenaciously for victory in a high-intensity, pressure-cooker environment.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote (RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES)

Foote and his team have now turned their attention to defending their U20 World Rugby Junior World Championship in Georgia from June 27 to July 18.

“New Zealand are a very good team and they are going to be well prepared at the World Cup,” he said. “It would have been nice to end the tournament with a win after we beat Argentina and Australia in the opening rounds.

“It is always a huge honour to play against New Zealand, especially for South Africans. There is a lot of history and tradition between us so it is always going to be a fight when we play one another.

“Last year in Gqeberha we lost to them by three points and this year we drew.

“I thought the Junior Boks were really good in the scrums. SA pride ourselves on our physicality and we did that again and we were physical at the breakdown.

“I thought our set piece was good and so was New Zealand’s. They took some quick lineouts and that caught us off guard a bit.”

We had a lot of guys here who are in their first year out of school. So 11 guys will still be around next year for the Junior Boks — Kevin Foote, Junior Boks coach

Foote said the tremendous depth of talent in SA will be vital at the World Cup.

“SA are so lucky to have the talent and depth we have, and that will be important going into the World Cup,” he said. “The guys who played in Gqeberha put their hands up and made a massive effort.

“We had a lot of guys here who are in their first year out of school. So 11 guys will still be around next year for the Junior Boks.”

Baby Bok skipper Riley Norton said there are areas of his team’s game that need to be worked on ahead of the World Cup.

“New Zealand did well at the end and stayed in the fight and I think there were some simple errors from us that we need to learn from,” he said.

“You can never think you are in complete control because things can swing. We understand that and we also have to keep the ball. If we can keep the ball, we are an awesome team and we have a dangerous attack.

“The Junior Boks have guys who can create chances by themselves. We need to learn to take care of the breakdown and we need to build continuous phases. That’s where can be really successful.”

The Rugby Championship provided the Junior Boks with an opportunity to play against top-class teams, Norton said.

“There are lessons we must learn and that is why we have tournaments like this against top opposition.

“There was a combination of things [at the breakdown] and New Zealand were good on the ball. Sometimes the aggressive, long clean that we have — and also the fight on the ground — needs to be better and that is up to the ball carrier. We will go back and look at the clips.

“I must say, New Zealand had some good guys over the ball. We have to find ways to stop people trying to slow down our momentum.”

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