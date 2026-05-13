Scrap SA Cup and replace it with 14-team Currie Cup, says Frans Steyn

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Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn says it is time for the flawed SA Cup rugby competition to be scrapped and replaced with a better funded all inclusive 14-team Currie Cup.

It’s time for the flawed SA Cup rugby competition to be scrapped and replaced with a better-funded, all-inclusive 14-team Currie Cup, which would also feature the EP Elephants, Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn says.

His impassioned plea came after last week’s dramatic clash when the Cheetahs edged Griquas 32-31 to retain their Currie Cup status at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Because the SA Cup offers four lucrative qualifying berths for the Currie Cup, criticism has been levelled at the lack of technology and the absence of television match officials (TMOs) at matches.

“Looking at how the teams have performed this year, you could just as well have one big Currie Cup. That’s my opinion,” Steyn told OFM Sport.

“The Valke were good and definitely not pushovers, and the Griffons also showed their quality. If you had one expanded Currie Cup, then maybe this competition [SA Cup] wouldn’t even be necessary.

“I’ve said before that the Currie Cup needs to be made bigger and backed properly financially. There are people who still care deeply about the competition [Currie Cup] and with private equity coming into rugby, there’s an opportunity.

Put proper prize money on the Currie Cup and make the big unions play their strongest sides to compete for something like R10 million. Then the competition will grow again — Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn

“Put proper prize money on the Currie Cup and make the big unions play their strongest sides to compete for something like R10m. Then the competition will grow again.”

“Look at France. Their rugby unions generate some of the biggest revenues in the world. If you watch their first division, second division or even club rugby, the stadiums are full, the supporters pitch up and the television money is enormous.”

A concerned Steyn said missed big moments in games because of the absence of TMOs could have dire financial consequences.

“During our game against Griquas there was that kick into the corner that the player took back over the line,” he said. “That was a massive moment.

“From the start, my issue with the SA Cup has been the lack of technology. If we had got the scrum there, maybe we score and the whole game changes.

“At the end, we almost lost because if he had kicked that ball out, we lose. Those are massive moments in games and I don’t think people always realise how important this competition is.

“This competition is bigger than the United Rugby Championship and bigger than a lot of other competitions because teams can genuinely be knocked out.

This competition is bigger than the United Rugby Championship and bigger than a lot of other competitions because teams can genuinely be knocked out — Cheetahs coach Frans Steyn

“What happens to those players and coaches then? It always comes back onto the coaches. You can’t blame the referees because there’s no TMO, but there are definitely things that need to be looked at in the SA Cup.”

Steyn’s plea has been backed by Griquas coach Pieter Bergh, who would also like the Currie Cup revamped.

“If officials cannot do it [provide TMOs for the SA Cup], we must have a 14-team Currie Cup without qualification,” he said. “Teams like the Valke, SWD and EP are getting better — although there are a few teams still falling short.”

Looking ahead to his team’s semifinal against the Pumas in Mbombela on Friday, Steyn said: “We’re working hard on our defence, but I’d really like us to play proper Free State rugby again.

“We’re spending a lot more time on attack because that’s also important.

“Defence is about heart and attitude. If you’ve got the right mindset and you’re willing to put your body on the line, defence becomes easier. That’s what you saw from us against Griquas.”

SA Cup semifinals

Friday, 6pm: Pumas v Cheetahs;

Pumas v Cheetahs; Saturday, 1pm: Griquas v Boland Kavaliers.

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