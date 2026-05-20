Ability to strangle teams is Griquas’ killer weapon, says Bergh

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Griquas speedster Dylan Maart on attack during his team’s SA Cup semifinal match clash against the Boland Kavaliers at the Suzuki Stadium in Kimberley.

An ability to strangle teams has been a key weapon for Griquas as they prepare to host the Pumas in the SA Cup final in Kimberley on Saturday, coach Pieter Bergh says.

Defending champions the Pumas were first to book their place in the final when they edged the Cheetahs 42–36 at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Friday.

Griquas, the 2024 champions, secured their berth in the decider by beating the Boland Kavaliers 59-35 in a high-scoring spectacle in Kimberley.

“We believe we’re an incredibly difficult team to play against,” Bergh said. “When we get on the front foot, we’ve developed the ability over the last few years to suffocate and strangle teams, and that’s exactly what we did in the second half.

“Griquas strangled Boland. We got maul dominance and scrum dominance and started to take control. On the counterattack, when they kicked the ball, our back three came alive and backed themselves. We put them under pressure.

“I think we did the same in Wellington when we played them there. It all started at the set-piece. The moment we gained dominance there, it became like slow poison for us because we just kept breaking them down minute by minute.”

Griquas coach Pieter Bergh (Gallo)

The results saw the trend continuing of the home teams not losing in SA Cup semifinals.

The Cheetahs struck early in the first semifinal, building a 10–0 lead through a Tiaan Swanepoel penalty goal and a converted try by Clayton Blommetjies.

However, the Pumas responded with authority, their forward pack asserting dominance through the maul as Sampie Swiegers crossed twice before the break. Clinton Swart’s reliable boot ensured the Pumas held a 20–10 halftime lead.

The seesaw nature of the contest ensured a tense finish, but Swart’s composed goal-kicking — he landed four conversions and three penalty goals — ultimately proved the difference between the sides.

In the second semifinal, Griquas raced into a 14–0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes, but the Kavaliers responded with intent, scoring four converted tries through James Tedder, Jade Stighling, Dominic Smith and Thurlow Marsh to surge into a 28–14 lead at the half-hour mark.

The hosts hit back strongly. A dominant rolling maul earned them a penalty try — with Boland’s Sibusiso Sangweni sent to the sin bin — before a sweeping counter-attack, sparked by Griquas flyhalf George Whitehead, saw him release Bobby Alexander for their fourth try.

Whitehead’s conversion levelled the scores at 28–28 at halftime.

The back-and-forth continued after the break. Speedster Dylan Maart crossed for his second try soon after the restart, but Jurick Lewis replied for Boland to level matters again at 35-35.

However, the Griquas’ forward power, particularly their driving maul, eventually proved decisive. Marco de Witt, Sako Makata and Lourens Oosthuizen all crossed for converted tries in the second stanza as the home side pulled clear, and Cameron Hufkie applied the finishing touch, slotting a long-range penalty goal to seal a comprehensive 59–35 victory.

Saturday’s final kicks off at 6.30pm in Kimberley.

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