Youthful Sharks moving in the right direction, says Pietersen

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Ox Nche of the Sharks during his team's United Rugby Championship match against Zebre at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

Despite not qualifying for the United Rugby Championship playoffs, a youthful Sharks side are moving in the right direction and building an identity for next season, says coach JP Pietersen.

The Durban outfit ended their season in style when they thrashed Zebre 54-19 on Saturday in a match that marked the end of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s stint at the Sharks.

The ever-popular Kolisi received a standing ovation after scoring twice in his final appearance in a clash that also signified the departure of Jean Smith, Le Roux Malan and Grant Williams.

Pietersen says the Sharks are beginning to establish a clear identity that will hold them in good stead for next season.

“I think we showed resilience throughout the season,” he said. “We were fast, physical, and relentless against Zebre, and that’s the identity we want to build going into next season.

“It’s a young group, and we’re building in the right direction. Sometimes the progress may not happen as quickly as people want, but it’s a process. I’m very confident we’ll be in a much better place next season.”

It’s beautiful to see the young guys put their hands up. Sometimes opportunities come through injuries and then players have to step in and take their chance — JP Pietersen, Sharks coach

Pietersen said he was delighted his team had ended the season on a high note in front of their loyal fans.

“I think it’s a good ending for the fans that have been with us through difficult times,” he said. “That’s what I asked from the boys — to give the fans something they can talk positively about.

“We don’t have to look back at the last game negatively now, and hopefully we can take this feeling into pre-season.

“It’s beautiful to see the young guys put their hands up. Sometimes opportunities come through injuries and then players have to step in and take their chance.

“Vusi Moyo was nervous early on, which is normal, but then he grew into the game and really put his hand up kicking five conversions. You look at players like Jurenzo Julius, Jaco Williams, Lilli Bester and Zekhetelo Siyaya, and that’s exciting for us. Our depth is much better than it was earlier in the season.”

Pietersen also paid tribute to the players leaving the Sharks.

“When people put value into the jersey and make the organisation better, you can only thank them. It’s sad saying goodbye but it’s also exciting because while some players leave, others make their debut. That’s the circle of life in rugby.”

The Sharks coach said roughly 60% of the group was under the age of 23, and it was a dynamic that had brought energy to his side.

“The balance was beautiful. The young guys brought energy, but then you also had the experienced guys controlling things when needed.

“Ox Nche looked like one of the young players out there with the way he was moving and carrying. There will always be errors; that’s part of rugby, but it’s beautiful to see what this group can become.

“We’ve got the pieces now, and it’s about putting it together.”

URC Quarterfinals

May 29:

QF1: Glasgow Warriors v Connacht.

May 30:

QF2 Leinster v Lions;

QF3 Stormers v Cardiff;

QF4: Bulls v Munster.

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