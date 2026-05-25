Stadium repair work to stretch beyond Springboks’ visit

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Repair work to the damaged canvas leaf structure at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is not expected to be completed before the Springboks arrive in the Bay next month, following storm damage caused by strong winds and heavy rain.

The damaged section will remain open during the game.

However, Mandela Bay Development Agency spokesperson Nicole Klokow assured fans that the affected north-side section remains structurally sound and that preparations for the highly anticipated fixture are continuing as planned.

Clean-up work continues at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after a canvas leaf section on the North side was damaged recently due to high winds and rain in the city — Nicole Klokow, Mandela Bay Development Agency spokesperson

“Clean-up work continues at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium after a canvas leaf section on the North side was damaged recently due to high winds and rain in the city,” she said.

The canvas leaf blew off during heavy winds earlier on May 10.

“Work is about 40% complete on the clearing of the torn canvas section. The damaged cable has been secured, and all nuts and bolts have been checked.”

The affected area remains structurally sound, she said.

“The repair work itself will take about 16 weeks from start to finish. This of course means that the repair work will not be complete by the time the Boks arrive in the Bay. However, this will not have any impact on the fixture itself.”

She said the South African Rugby Union has been on site and preparations are continuing as scheduled.

“The stadium team is proceeding as normal with their plans to welcome Springbok fans in June. The team’s immediate priority has been to secure the area and ensure that it is safe. The affected area is cordoned off and inaccessible to anyone but authorised personnel.”

The Springbok 2026 international season kicks off on June 20 against the Barbarians in Gqeberha.

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