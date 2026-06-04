Kruisfontein can extend lead at top of Grand Challenge log

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Captain Solomon Manxodidi will be leading the charge for Kruisfontein United against Trying Stars in a EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby match on Saturday

Kruisfontein United can extend their lead at the top of the EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby competition when they travel to face Trying Stars at Wentzel Park in Alexandria on Saturday.

After Harlequins’ shock loss to Jeffreys Bay last week, Kruisfontein moved to the top of the standings thanks to an impressive 35-24 win over Star of Hope.

Inspirational Kruisfontein captain Solomon Manxodidi led from the front in the win over Star of Hope, and he will have a key role in rallying his troops against Stars.

Harlequins will be looking to get back on the horse as soon as possible when they face Brumbies in Makhanda after their surprise loss against Jeffreys Bay.

Harlequins had been hot favourites to extend their winning streak to five matches at the Pellsrus Sports Ground after a strong start to the season.

Two weeks ago Quins overpowered Star of Hope 57-19 at the Adcock Stadium to notch up a fourth straight win after earlier victories over Hankey Villagers, Trying Stars and the NMU Madibaz.

The win has boosted Jeffreys Bay’s hopes of a top 6 finish after they started the day in 10th spot on the log.

Following their win over Quins, Jeffreys Bay will be bursting with confidence ahead of a home match against Star of Hope.

The latest log standings (with matches played in brackets) is:

Kruisfontein United 21 (5); Harlequins 20 (5); Park 18 (4); Brumbies 13 (6); Trying Stars 13 (5); Joubertina United 12 (3); Jeffreys Bay 11 (5); Gardens 10 (4); Progress 9 (3); NMU Madibaz 8 (5); Star of Hope 8 (4); Hankey Villagers 3 (5).

Unless they show improved form in the second half of the opening round, bottom-placed Hankey Villagers appear unlikely to make the cut to play in the Top 6.

Villagers are at home to Progress on Saturday in a match that is a must-win affair for both teams.

Last week Villagers were beaten 33-26 by Park.

Progress were unable to play last week because Joubertina were unable to make the road trip to Kariega. This was because of road works between Joubertina and Kareedouw, which prevented travel.

An energised Park side, who have a bye this weekend, are fourth on the log thanks to four consecutive wins. In the win over Villagers, Jerome Lottering scored a hattrick of tries, and Christo Swanepoel booted three conversions and four penalties.

Champions Gardens showed they are on the comeback trail with a valuable 46-34 win over the Brumbies at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok) in Kariega. After being a dominant force in EP club rugby in recent seasons, Gardens were left languishing second from bottom on the table after they were beaten 20-7 by Trying Stars in Alexandria two weeks ago.

Gardens are scheduled to face Joubertina United on Saturday in Kariega, but the match is unlikely to take place because of road works between Joubertina and Kareedouw, which has halted travel.

Saturday’s fixtures

Top 12:

Jeffreys Bay v Star of Hope;

Brumbies v Harlequins;

Trying Stars v Kruisfontein United;

Gardens v Joubertina United;

Hankey Villagers v Progress.

Middle 12:

Missionvale v Kirkwood;

Motherwell v Despatch Oostelikes;

Central v United Barbarians;

Kwaru v Suburban;

Born Fighters v African Bombers;

Spring Rose v Evergreens.

Bottom 12:

St Marks v Lily White;

Orlando Eagles v Windvogel;

Kareedouw Tigers v Despatch;

Helenvale v Middelburg Excelsior;

Middelburg Eagles v Klipfontein United;

Police-Crusaders v Adelaide Rangers.

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