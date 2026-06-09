Knysna celebrates hometown rugby star’s continental triumph

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Pride is running high in Knysna as local rugby star Siphenathi “Thamie” Yeko continues to make her mark on the international stage, recently having helped SA secure yet another major title at the 2026 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tournament, held from May 23 to 31 at the RFUEA Sports Grounds, saw the Springbok Women face off against Uganda, Madagascar and Kenya.

In a commanding performance, SA clinched the championship by defeating the host nation, the Kenya Lionesses, 35–20 in the final on Sunday May 31 – bringing home their fifth consecutive continental title.

For 28-year-old Yeko, who plays flyhalf for the SA Women’s team, the victory is more than just a personal milestone.

“With hard work, dedication and a strong support system, anything is possible,” she said. “Representing my country and playing alongside some of the best players in rugby, and being part of a great team that wins trophies, is not just something to be proud of for myself.

“It is also a big achievement for my community and for the small rugby teams that keep going without proper equipment, even when they feel overlooked. I want to encourage them to never give up.”

To play for the Springboks has been my dream. I wanted to do this for my family, for my community, and for the people who saw potential in me. It is a dream come true — Siphenathi 'Thamie' Yeko

Yeko’s journey to the top has been years in the making.

She first received a call-up to the Junior Springbok squad in May 2018, followed by her inclusion in the senior squad at the end of the 2019 season.

She has also earned a reputation as an incredibly versatile utility back.

Now residing in White Location in Knysna, Yeko reflects on her rise with gratitude and faith.

“Only God knows how much I’ve been waiting for this. To play for the Springboks has been my dream. I wanted to do this for my family, for my community, and for the people who saw potential in me. It is a dream come true,” she said.

Her success has not only elevated her own career but has also inspired a new generation of young players in her hometown.

According to Titans Rugby Academy director of rugby and head coach Aschin Klein, Yeko’s impact has been profound.

“Siphenathi’s success is a powerful reminder to young women in Knysna of what can be achieved through hard work,” he said.

“It highlights the significant impact of the Titans Women’s Rugby Programme. Since her national call-up and outreach visits to local schools, our participation numbers, especially at the primary school level, have more than doubled.”

Klein, who has mentored Yeko since 2017 after she moved to Knysna from Qonce, has witnessed her growth firsthand.

He played a key role in her recent rise, including her nomination during a national search for talent.

“During the 2025 season, the Springbok head coach engaged with all provincial head coaches looking for flyhalf recommendations. I confidently put her name forward, following it up with a formal written nomination.

“Siphenathi then backed up that recommendation herself, delivering stellar, high-performance displays throughout the 2025/2026 provincial seasons to secure her spot,” he said.

Adding to her growing list of achievements, Yeko was also called up to the Springbok Women’s Sevens team in late 2025 – a milestone that paved the way for her current inclusion in the senior 15s squad, where she has already earned her first three Test caps.

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