Plans to ensure Kariega club rugby derby goes off smoothly

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Stringent new measures have been put in place to ensure Saturday’s eagerly awaited EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby derby clash between Progress and Gardens in Kariega goes off without a hitch.

Rated as arguably the biggest derby on SA’s club rugby calendar, a capacity crowd is expected at the Central Field to watch a showdown between two of EP rugby’s best-supported teams.

Recent matches between the sides have been plagued with problems, which led to speculation the fixture might be removed from the EP calendar or moved to a neutral venue.

Gardens’ home field, the Derrick Ferreira Stadium (Die Hok), was in the headlines in 2025 after a crowd invasion, which resulted in a clash between Gardens and Progress being abandoned. Apart from the on-field mayhem, a shooting took place behind the pavilion a while after the game was called off when an assailant reportedly jumped a fence and opened fire on a fan.

This week Gardens and Progress officials said they were proud to announce a historic collaboration aimed at safeguarding and strengthening one of the most significant rugby derbies in the Eastern Cape.

Following engagement with EP Rugby, both clubs were presented with the reality that the future of the fixture could be at risk should the derby not be successfully organised and managed. Possible outcomes included:

the fixture being removed from the calendar;

points being shared between the clubs; or

future matches being moved to a neutral venue.

The Gardens vs Progress derby represents far more than 80 minutes of rugby. It is a fixture built on decades of tradition, rivalry, passion and community pride — Joint statement

The statement said: “Recognising the importance of this fixture to our players, supporters, sponsors, and communities, the leadership of both clubs has chosen a different path — one of unity, cooperation and shared responsibility.

“To ensure the continued success of the derby, Gardens and Progress have jointly established a local organising committee (LOC), consisting of representatives from both clubs. The LOC has been mandated to plan, coordinate and oversee all aspects of the event to ensure a safe, professional and successful match-day experience.

“As part of this commitment, both clubs have agreed to a 50/50 partnership model regarding the organisation and management of the derby. This approach ensures fairness, transparency, and shared accountability in all planning and operational activities.

“In addition, both clubs have agreed in principle to pursue a three-year partnership agreement that will provide continuity and stability for the derby regardless of future changes in club leadership or executive structures.

“The objective is to create a sustainable framework that allows both clubs, their supporters, sponsors, and the broader rugby community to benefit from the growth and success of this historic fixture.

“As part of strengthening the relationship between the clubs and fostering greater unity within the rugby community, Gardens and Progress have further agreed that the two clubs will contest both the opening fixture and closing fixture of each season.

“These matches will serve not only as competitive rugby encounters but also as opportunities to build mutual respect, cooperation, and lasting relationships between players, officials, supporters, and stakeholders from both clubs.

“The Gardens vs Progress derby represents far more than 80 minutes of rugby. It is a fixture built on decades of tradition, rivalry, passion and community pride.

“Both clubs acknowledge their responsibility to preserve this legacy for future generations and are committed to working together to ensure that the derby remains a showcase event for Eastern Province rugby.

“We call on our supporters, sponsors, volunteers, and stakeholders to support this initiative as we work together to deliver a derby that reflects the rich history, values, and spirit of both clubs.

“Together, we are protecting the legacy, strengthening the future, building stronger relationships, and ensuring that the Gardens vs Progress derby remains a fixture that our communities can continue to celebrate for many years to come.”

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