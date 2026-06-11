Elephants cannot afford false start in Currie Cup First Division

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EP flyhalf Maxwell Klaasen on the attack against the Border Bulldogs during an SA Cup clash at the Madibaz Stadium at the NMU campus.

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If EP’s Elephants want to qualify for the end-of-season Currie Cup First Division semifinals, it is essential they kick off their campaign with a win over the Valke at the Barnard Stadium in Kempton Park on Saturday.

After ending in a disappointing seventh spot in the 10-team SA Cup, EP have set their sights on an impressive run in the First Division under former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee.

The First Division, a second-tier event below the Currie Cup Premier Division, is more of a sprint than a marathon, with only a single round of five matches to determine which teams qualify for the semifinals.

There will be no room for false starts in what will be a tough opener against a Valke outfit that is always a tough nut to crack in Kempton Park.

In the First Division, EP will be up against Valke, Border Bulldogs, Griffons, Leopards and the SWD Eagles.

After the Pumas, Griquas, Cheetahs and Boland Kavaliers were elevated to the Currie Cup Premier Division after the SA Cup, EP will have an opportunity to harvest log points against lesser-ranked teams that operate on similar budgets.

EP coach Allister Coetzee. (GETTY IMAGES)

EP reached the First Division semifinals in 2025 but were beaten 48-20 by the Griffons, who went on to beat the Valke in the final.

By a twist of fate, EP also kicked off their SA Cup campaign against the Falcons earlier in 2026. The Valke emerged 29-23 winners in that clash and it proved to be a defeat that set the tone for the rest of EP’s indifferent season.

The Elephants lost their opening four matches and failed in their quest to gain promotion to Premier Division by ending among the top four SA Cup sides.

Coetzee said EP had held a thorough review of the SA Cup campaign. “We must prepare well for the Currie Cup First Division and put building blocks in place for next season,” he said.

EP have yet to name their squad for the Currie Cup, but they will be without centre Troy Delport, who has signed a contract to play for the Pumas.

During the SA Cup, Coetzee said that unless money was spent on signing top-class players, it would be difficult to turn things around at EP rugby in the immediate future.

“People are hungry for a winning EP team after what has gone on in Gqeberha in the past six or seven years. That will take time. What I said at the beginning of the year is that this was a three-year process,” Coetzee said.

“This is my first year of really having the players that I want. Resources are important and I know the EP executive have supported me with what they have and can do. People’s expectations [regarding the EP team] are right up there.”

Building a winning team is a process and does not happen overnight, Coetzee added. “It is important to understand that building a winning team does not happen in one season.”

The struggling Border Bulldogs, who failed to win a single game in the SA Cup, kick off their campaign with a testing challenge against the Griffons in KuGompo City on Saturday.

Saturday’s fixtures

Valke v EP Elephants;

Border Bulldogs v Griffons;

Leopards v SWD Eagles.

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