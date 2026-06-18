Bulls must deny Leinster early points in final, says Vorster

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Bulls centre Harold Vorster says his team cannot afford to leak early points against Leinster in Friday’s United Rugby Championship final in Dublin.

Holding a firm line and denying Leinster points in the opening 20 minutes will be crucial if the Bulls want to emerge victorious in Friday’s United Rugby Championship final in Dublin, centre Harold Vorster says.

After missing out on landing the big prize in previous finals, Vorster is desperate to end the Bulls’ frustrating wait for silverware at Croke Park (8.30pm kickoff).

The hard-running centre says he wants to taste the fruits of victory in Dublin alongside his long-time coach Johan Ackermann.

Coach Ackers and I have come a long way, and it would be nice to finally be able to drink something from a cup together — Centre Harold Vorster

“You simply can’t concede points in the first 20 minutes. You have to be accurate, and especially your discipline has to be good,” he said.

“Coach Ackers and I have come a long way, and it would be nice to finally be able to drink something from a cup together. It’s always a privilege to work with him.

“It was a mixed season at the beginning, but everyone believed in the plan, and now we have another chance to play in a final.”

Vorster says the Bulls must maintain their discipline against a Leinster side who will punish any indiscretions.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann (Chris Fairweather/Huw Evans Agency)

“The Stormers played well in the semi-final and showed you can put Leinster under pressure,” he said. “The cards cost the Stormers and it highlights how important our discipline will have to be.”

Bulls veteran Willie le Roux says an almost telepathic connection between himself and Handre Pollard will be crucial in the final.

“Handre and I go back to 2014, when we first played together for the Springboks, so it’s been a few years,” he said.

“We know each other well and I think we understand each other, we know our strengths and weaknesses. We know what the one does, then the other just follows up and backs him.

“We are each other’s eyes and help each other as best we can. Communication is the most important.”

Le Roux praised Leinster’s SA-born assistant coach Jacques Nienaber, who has helped to guide the Irish juggernauts to another final.

“Jacques is an incredible coach,” he said. “Leinster have got an incredible defence which is really hard to break down and very hard to play against.

“Even when you know what’s coming, it’s still hard to go through them and around them. Knowing the coach doesn’t help you on the field where you only have a split-second decision to make.”

No 8 Cameron Hanekom says the Bulls will be fully focused on the present and not past failures when the final kicks off on Friday.

“Every season has been different for us in a lot of different ways,” he said. “Focusing on what has happened and what could have happened is not going to get us into the position we need to be, especially mindset-wise.

“What’s happened in the past is not going to help us or anyone else. It’s about what we can do at this moment.

“Looking back, what I would take out of it would be to try and play the same game as what got us to the final. Otherwise, we need to focus on what we can do because what’s happened in the past is not necessarily what is going to happen again.

“Everyone is focused on giving it their absolute best because there are a lot of players leaving us after this season.

“We owe it to them to give it our absolute best.”

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