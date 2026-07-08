Aphiwe Ngwevu reinvents herself as hybrid player in Bok Women’s setup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Barely four months ago, Aphiwe Ngwevu felt her international rugby ambitions and playing career were going downhill fast, perhaps even over the cliff, despite earning 31 Test caps and scoring 13 tries in the green and gold.

During the 2026 Pick n Pay Women’s Super League 1, Ngwevu’s provincial side, the Border Ladies, had a torrid time on the field, losing all their league matches and finishing last on the log, something unheard of for one of the leading teams over two decades of women’s rugby.

“I was really down. I was trying my best for my team but we could not get going,” the 28-year-old Ngqamakwe-born centre said.

“There were several factors involved, but what frustrated me the most was that as the senior player , I could not make the difference to make us win. I also feared my chances to be called up for the Springboks Women again would fade because of that.”

Despite playing in two Women’s Rugby World Cups (in 2022 and 2025) and being named Player of the Match in half a dozen Test matches, doubt crept in.

The phone call from SA Rugby’s headquarters was not the one she feared, but rather to confirm she is in Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin’s plans.

Our game plan suited me so well, I almost felt it revolved around me. I love taking the ball up, hitting rucks and tackling opposing players. The way we played, I could do all that. — Aphiwe Ngwevu

As Ngwevu learnt soon after an alignment camp, she was to become a hybrid player and, like Andre Esterhuizen for the Springboks, was also going to be used as a loose forward.

“I loved the idea,” Ngwevu said. “I always say I am a centre playing like a forward, so I was very keen on the idea. I think this will add to me being valuable to the coaches.

“It means I can play for the team I gave so much of my life to, but that also gave me so much back.”

When De Bruin and his brains trust decided to select an inexperienced and young side to represent South Africa at the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Kenya in May, Ngwevu saw her inclusion as an opportunity to improve her mindset and conditioning, and showcase why she is valuable to the squad.

She did that with aplomb, and there was no uncertainty on who would wear the No 12 jersey against the US at Ellis Park last weekend. Ngwevu had a strong match, gaining more than 100 running metres with her crash-ball entries, and was effective on defence.

“Our game plan suited me so well, I almost felt it revolved around me. I love taking the ball up, hitting rucks and tackling opposing players. The way we played, I could do all that.

I play for him. When I start my runs to take the ball up, I think of him. I want to make him proud — Aphiwe Ngwevu on her son Luphiwe

“It was the best Test match I have been involved in since I joined the team. This is the best team I have played with in all my Test matches.”

There is another reason why Ngwevu seems unstoppable on the short ball coming in from an angle: her son Luphiwe. “I play for him. When I start my runs to take the ball up, I think of him. I want to make him proud.”

What is also pleasing for Ngwevu is that there are four mothers in the squad.

“We all play for the same reason: to provide for our children, to make him or her proud and show we can be mothers and rugby players.”

Come this weekend and the second Test against the US Eagles, the hybrid player is adamant: “We showed what we can do at Ellis Park, especially in the first half, but we all know we can do better.

“We respect the US. They are ranked above us on the world ranking, but we know we can get better than last weekend when we recorded our biggest win over them. The belief is we can take Springbok Women to places they have never been.”

Kickoff at Loftus Versfeld is at 1.30pm on Saturday. — SA Rugby Communications

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald