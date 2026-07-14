Junior Boks stayed calm in World Cup semifinal battle, says Foote

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Flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed contributed 23 points to the Junior Boks’ score when they beat England in Tbilisi on Monday.

Staying calm in the heat of battle, sticking to their structures and building pressure were the three ingredients which helped the Junior Boks beat England 53-37 and clinch a berth in the World Cup final, coach Kevin Foote said.

The on-fire Boks will defend their World Cup title against France who progressed to the showpiece match after beating New Zealand by 26-22 in the first semifinal in Tbilisi on Monday.

Foote said SA’s focus would now be on recovering well after a tough showdown against England and enjoying the opportunity to spend another week together as a group ahead of Saturday’s final.

Khuthadzo Rasivhaga scored three tries and Yaqeen Ahmed contributed 23 points to the Junior Boks’ score as they showed what they are capable of on attack in the second half.

“At halftime it was really about us looking after the ball a little better and making sure we could keep applying pressure on England consistently,” Foote said.

“England showed the spirit we expected from them and there were times when we probably started a little slowly again.

This was our fourth game in three weeks, so everyone is feeling it physically. The fact that they keep going and keep pushing is very impressive — Kevin Foote, Junior Boks coach

“The conditions weren’t easy and perhaps didn’t suit the style of rugby we always want to play, but what pleased us most was the maturity the players showed.

“They went back after halftime, stuck to our processes and executed very well in the second half.”

Foote praised the work ethic and leadership displayed by his forwards throughout the tournament.

“The forwards have worked incredibly hard since this group first came together, and players in our leadership group have really stepped up, but all our forwards are putting in a huge amount of hard work.

“This was our fourth game in three weeks, so everyone is feeling it physically. The fact that they keep going and keep pushing is very impressive.

“The bench made a massive contribution. We’ve spoken throughout the tournament about the importance of the entire squad. Some players have had to wait patiently for their opportunities, but when they come on, they make a real impact.

“We have a very talented squad with great depth, and we are fortunate to be working with a group that has that quality. When the replacements come on, they really lift the team.”

Foote said France pose a huge challenge to SA’s hopes on Saturday.

“France have been outstanding,” he said. “Against New Zealand they worked hard, stayed in the fight right until the end and showed tremendous spirit. They’re also the Six Nations champions, so we know they’re going to be a huge challenge.

“For us, it’s about recovering well, enjoying the opportunity to spend another week together as a group, and then looking forward to the final.

While the Junior Boks played all their matches so far at the Avchala Stadium, the final will take place at the Mikheil Meskhi Stadium in Tbilisi, where kickoff is scheduled for 6.30pm on Saturday.

Scorers:

Junior Springboks 53: Tries: Yaqeen Ahmed, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (3), Kebotile Maake (2), Luke Cannon. Conversions: Ahmed (6). Penalties: Ahmed (2)

England 37: Tries: Ollie Streeter, Hugh Shields (2), Jonny Weimann, Tate Williams. Conversions: Shields (3). Penalties: Shields (2)

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