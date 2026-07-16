Blues, Police to duel it out in top of the table Super League clash

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East London Police will have a good opportunity to build a bigger points gap at the top of the Border Super League table this weekend.

On the other hand, the University of Fort Hare Blues will want to close the gap when the two teams tussle at Police Park on Saturday.

The teams are separated by eight points as the league approaches its conclusion, with Police on 35 points after eight matches, while the Blues are on 27 but have two games in hand.

Should Police win, it will give them an advantage at the top of the league, as it has been proven in past seasons that games in hand are not guaranteed wins, with opposition finding it hard to chase down.

Second-placed Young Leopards (28 points) travel to the Indoor Grounds in Komani to face Breakers, who have been improving in their past few games. Breakers are sixth in the log on 20 points.

Komga United have a chance to move upwards should both Blues and Leopards, who are above them lose and they seal a full haul of points in their away match at Nashua Park in KuGompo City.

The only unbeaten team, Walter Sisulu University All Blacks, who have won four of the four matches with bonus points, will welcome Buffaloes at the Potsdam Campus.

It will be a battle of the mid-table between Swallows and Fort Beaufort United at the NU1 Mdantsane Fields, and Mooiplaas, the bottom-tabled WSU Eagles will be up against Moonlight.

With Rising Stars (33) on a bye this weekend, Lovedale College (35) will have a chance to pull away on the Premier League table. Lovedale, who were beaten by Stars last week, will play Winter Rose in Qonce.

In other fixtures, Ncera Leopards play Wallabies in Ntenteni Field, while Busy Boys welcome Berlin Tigers at Mpongo Field. Black Eagles and Africans will play as a curtain raiser at 1pm.

All matches will be played on Saturday.

Daily Dispatch