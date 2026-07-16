Ireland coach Farrell relishes another crack at Eden Park record

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Ireland's coach Andy Farrell watches players warm up before the Nations Championship match against Japan in Newcastle on July 11, 2026. Picture:

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said on Thursday his side were “fortunate” to have “another shot” at what he called one of the great rugby challenges: beating the All Blacks at Eden Park.

New Zealand head into Saturday’s Nations Championship Test seeking to extend their unbeaten run at the Auckland venue to 53 matches, having never been toppled there in the professional era.

Farrell named a full-strength side for Ireland’s fifth attempt to down the hosts at Eden Park.

They lost heavily on their last tour in 2022, before rebounding to win the two remaining Tests in Dunedin and Wellington for a memorable series victory.

Farrell thought Ireland may not get another chance to crack New Zealand’s extraordinary 32-year-old unbeaten record, which he ranks among the toughest assignments in the sport.

“We’re pretty lucky to be back there and have another shot at it,” he told reporters after naming his team. “It’s fantastic. I feel we’re the fortunate ones. We had that fortune in 2022, first game up, and obviously we couldn’t get that over the line.”

Farrell said his team’s confidence was boosted by every player being available for selection going into the final game of their season, which sees a clash of sides who have won both their opening Nations Championship Tests.

He unveiled two starting changes from the team that opened their campaign with a 33-31 win over Australia two weeks ago.

Game-breaking wing Robert Baloucoune returns from the hamstring injury that ruled him out of the Sydney Test, and from last week’s 36-20 defeat of Japan in Newcastle, when Farrell rested many of his key players.

Veteran Tadhg Beirne, who captained the side against Japan, starts on the blindside flank after coming off the bench against the Wallabies.

Ulster 28-year-old Baloucoune burst onto the scene in this year’s Six Nations, impressing with his speed and footwork. “Rob’s talent is there for all to see,” said Farrell, who omitted outside back Jamie Osborne.

Jimmy O’Brien was retained and switched to the left wing, despite the Leinster back failing to earn regular selection for his powerhouse province this season.

“Jimmy’s gone from stop-start really for Leinster and not really nailing down any type of genuine spot, whether it be fullback or wing or centre or whatever,” Farrell said. “But for us it’s been obvious that he’s been really on top of his game.”

It will be a third consecutive start for five players — O’Brien, centre Stuart McCloskey, back-row forward Jack Conan, lock James Ryan and prop Tom O’Toole.

Ireland (15-1): Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Tadgh Beirne; James Ryan, Joe McCarthy; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan (capt), Tom O’Toole.

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Thomas Clarkson, Nick Timoney, Sean Jansen, Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley, Bundee Aki

AFP