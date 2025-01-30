Soccer

Sundowns, Pirates, Chiefs avoid each other in Nedbank Cup last-16 draw

30 January 2025
Neville Khoza
Sports Journalist
Premier Soccer League media relations manager Fhatuwani Mpfuni leads the draw for Nedbank Cup last 16 matches at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday evening.
Premier Soccer League media relations manager Fhatuwani Mpfuni leads the draw for Nedbank Cup last 16 matches at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday evening.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs avoided each other again in the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw that took place in Randburg, Johannesburg, on Wednesday night.

The “big three'' were all drawn at home, with Pirates to face Baroka FC at Orlando Stadium, while Chiefs will host Chippa United at FNB Stadium. Sundowns will be at home to lower division side Mpheni Home Defenders from Elim in Limpopo.

Defending champions Pirates progressed to this stage after they beat Richards Bay 3-1 away, while Chiefs thumped minnows Free Agents 4-0 at home. Sundowns beat Sibanye Golden Stars 5-2 at Loftus Versfeld.

The pick of the matches from the draw was Stellenbosch being pitted against tricky Polokwane City at Danie Craven Stadium.

A winner in the match between Royal AM and Milford, which was postponed last week, will face Sekhukhune United.

The Premier Soccer League will announce the dates and venues for the last 16 games later.

Nedbank Cup last 16 draw 

  • Durban v TS Galaxy/Vasco da Gama.
  • Pirates v Baroka 
  • Chiefs v Chippa 
  • Sundowns v Mpheni Home Defenders 
  • Gallants v AmaZulu
  • Royal/Milford v Sekhukhune
  • Stellenbosch v Polokwane 
  • SuperSport v Spurs

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC

Most Read