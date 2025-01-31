Soccer

September welcomes Nedbank Cup last-16 draw against Amakhosi

Premium
31 January 2025
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Chippa United head coach Thabo September says at least they know what to expect after they were matched against Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup last-16 draw at the SuperSport Studios in Randburg on Wednesday night.

September is confident his players have what it takes to beat Amakhosi and advance to the next round...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2025 Audi A5
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC

Most Read